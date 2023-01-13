In a string of three days, the Key West High matsmen won the District 16-4A Duals, and then followed with a second-place finish at the Somerset Scuffle, while the Lady Conchs had a pair of third-place finishers at the Lady Bear Invitational. Starting on Thursday, Jan. 5, Key West dominated the competition to claim first in the District 16-1A Duals — which, in turn, resulted in Key West being given the right to host the Region 4-1A Duals on Thursday, Jan. 12 — then on Saturday, Jan. 7, the Conchs claimed the tournament runner-up title at the 12th annual Somerset Scuffle, during which 14 Key West wrestlers placed.
Both Dost Bakhtiyorov, at 132 pounds, and Ralph Richie, at 220 pounds, were unbeaten at the Scuffle, Richie pinning all his opponents, to win their respective weight classes, while Alfredo Corrales was also in the championship match in the 145-pound weight class, taking second in the tournament. Third-place finishers were Justin Tran at 152 pounds, 182-pounder Jaden Fox and heavyweight Andre Otto. In fourth overall were Lazaro Diaz, at 120 pounds, Roman Saballos, at 152 pounds, Elijah Miranda, at 170 pounds, Weston Andrews, at 195 pounds, and Tristan Yokoyama, at 220 pounds, while taking fifth were 113-pounder Prometheus Delcercla and 160-pounder Morgan Sukion and in sixth in the 126-pound weight class was Abram Canet.
While the boys were taking second in the two-day event, the Lady Conchs were at the one-day Lady Bears Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 7, at Palmetto Ridge High, during which Sheyla Figuiera and Ailee Briggs both placed third.
Honorable Mention
Oscar Garcia
Marathon, senior, basketball
Garcia netted a career-high 17 points to lead the Dolphins to a victory against Redland Christian.
Cassie Brezil
Marathon, senior, weightlifting
Marquisha Abraham
Marathon, junior, weightlifting
Both Brezil and Abraham have gone up in weights the last three meets, peaking right for the district championships.
Rain Banks
Marathon, junior, soccer
To help the Lady ‘Fins complete the season sweep of Cushman, Banks netted half of her team’s goals (four) during an 8-0 mercy-rule victory.
Matt St. Aubin. Eddy Espinosa,
Isaac Holmes
Coral Shores, seniors, basketball
Coral Shores, junior, basketball
Espinosa scored 13 points with four rebounds, and four steals, Holmes had 20 points on 10-of-14 shooting, with seven rebounds, and two steals, while St. Aubin netted a double-double with 15 points and 13 rebounds during a victory on Key West’s home court.
Jonathan Gvili, Karel Bublak and
Loubins Fleuridor
Key West, seniors, soccer
KEY WEST, FRESHMAN, SOCCER
Gvili scored hat tricks in back-to-back games upon the return to the pitch against Marathon and Jacksonville Bolles, Bublak made two saves to secure the victory against Bolles and Fleuridor has been a consistent scorer with four in the last two matches.