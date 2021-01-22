“We found out on Dec. 30, we could not have our regular Kelly McGillis Classic,” said International Women’s Flag Football Association president Diane Beruldsen. “We had nine teams I had to cancel.”
Knowing that her tournament was less than a month away at that point, Beruldsen responded to the pandemic driven changes by calling an audible of her own. In order to keep the tradition alive, she found a way for the local teams to still participate who had been practicing since mid-November, and Beruldsen added she feels proud these local teams will still be able to have these games.
The special thing this year, according to Beruldsen, is moms will be coaching their daughters, as well as playing in the games and officiating in the locally driven tournament.
“We encourage women to take the leadership role,” said Beruldsen.
The 30th annual event kicks off Friday, Jan. 22, at Bernstein Park at 1 p.m. and continue through the afternoon. On Saturday and Sunday game times begin at 8 a.m. For more information on the schedule and tournament, visit http://iwffa.com.
The championship games will be held on Sunday afternoon. The girls will be at 3:30 p.m., the juniors will be at 4:45 p.m. and the women’s will play at 6 p.m.
“Key West High School, HOB, Sugarloaf, and Marathon are the junior teams,” said Beruldsen. “The girls teams are Poinciana, Gerald Adams third graders, Gerald Adams fourth and fifth (graders), a mixed girls teams mostly from Sigsbee and St. Mary’s, and then we have Big Pine girls, that is five teams. For the women, we’ve got Big Pine women, Key West, RFTN Sosa), and then I’ve got a loose women’s team.”
Despite the changes this year — with the tournament down form roughly 20 teams where it has been the last few years to just nine local squads — Beruldsen expressed she still maintained a typical week-long schedule worth of events and activities usually associated with the Classic, including a special screening of a new documentary about the IWFFA.
“It was something that surprised me,” said Beruldsen. “To be recognized hit home, but most important the organization itself got the recognition, finally.”