The only thing still unbeaten in sports is time, and Monroe County’s Jennifer Averette is learning those lessons as she began her transition from athlete to an official during the 2022 Special Olympic USA Games, which were held from June 4-12 in Orlando.
“When she saw the other athletes getting medals and she was in the background, that was hard,” said her stand-up paddle coach Ruth Coleman, who went with Averette when she represented Team Florida when SUP debuted the USA Games in Seattle in 2018.
Averette’s role was at the start line, helping the athletes get on and off the boards, while also assisting them during staging, keeping track of them while on the water and, most importantly, aiding them across the finish line.
“She was all over the place, because, as coaches, we are not allowed to be by their sides, so it’s up to the race committee to do that,” said Coleman. “As a fellow athlete, she really did a great job making them all feel comfortable.”
Coleman pointed out that Averette worked for two years prior to the USA Games to be prepared for the responsibilities.
“She was on numerous Zoom calls and she was there to answer questions for the coaches,” said Coleman.
In fact, Averette’s shining moment at the games came when she helped a paraplegic athlete from Texas mount her board on crutches and without her prosthetic leg, and then, once finished, get back onto her crutches to race across the finish line, with Averette carrying the paddle to complete the course.
“Even then, it will be a matter of if her name is drawn if she gets to go to the USA Games, so this way she is guaranteed to be involved,” said Coleman, noting Averette was even on an ESPN clip on the race. “I was just so thrilled to see her doing that.”
Despite having a successful time as an official with the games, Averette is still not hanging up the paddle as she will compete this upcoming SUP season with the chance to still return to the USA Games in 2026 in Minnesota.
“She will have to make that choice then,” said Coleman. “I know she still wants to compete, but really this is her chance to still be involved in everything.”