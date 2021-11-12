With the first-day winners going virtually uncontested across the 4.2-mile course during the Race World Offshore World Championships, if the rest of the pack is hoping to contend for a title they must make a move during Day 2, on Friday, Nov. 12, before all the points are doubled for the finale on Sunday, Nov, 14.
Clocking in at speeds of more that 130 mph, the Huski Chocolate is one of those first-day leaders who can gain control of its Extreme Class, which is comprised of Lucas Oil and Sweetbeans, which will compete in the 2:30 — and final — races of the day, alongside the five-boat Super Cat class, won by M Con on Wednesday by 37 seconds for an 11-point advantage on second-place Canada Homes and in front of sixth-place WMH Marine by 38 points.
Also with five boats in the fleet is the Modified V Class, which was won in the lone comeback on Wednesday by Boatfloaters.com, rallying past Sheriff Lobo following engine trouble from Marker 17 Marine, while in the five-boat Stock V Class it was the LSB Hurricane of Awesomeness that pulled away to a 27-second victory, but both teams still only have an 11-point advantage against the second-place teams, Relentless in the Stock V. They will race at 12:30 alongside the MTI, which is the lone boat in the Stock 450 Class, and the Bracket 2 Class won by the Wix/Developer team on Wednesday.
Other first-day winners in the opening day of races included Woody Racing in Bracket 3 and Bracket 5 Classes, Jackhammer in the Bracket 7 Class, Southern Arbor Racing in Bracket 4 Class, while running unopposed was the Cigarette Justice League, but having no more than three boats in any of those classes, two in most, a win by the second-place runner on Friday, will bring things even headed into Sunday’s finale.
With first-place finishes worth 100 points, plus a bonus point per boat they beat, and 90 for second, 81 for third, and then as low as 31 for 12th place, the which will make coming back in the Super Stock Class especially tough as the difference between first-place Performance Boat Center and last-place CR Racing, which is the defending APBA National Champion but ran into engine trouble at the start line on Saturday, is 80 points. However, with 12-teams vying for the title, a lot could change during the second day of three races at the RWO Offshore World Championships.