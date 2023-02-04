Since girls weightlifting became a sanctioned sport in Monroe County less than a decade ago, the teams from the Florida Keys have dominated the District 16-1A Championship. This season was no different, as once again the chase for the title was between the Coral Shores and Marathon High squads.
The Lady ‘Canes would have 16 lifters advance in 27 events, but the Lady ‘Fins qualified 28 Region 4-1A berths by 14 lifters to claim back the championship, while Key West had 14 ladies garner 21 events berths for a third place finish in the District 16-2A Championships.
“It’s always nice to be No. 1, but we have such a close relationship with Coral Shores that it’s nice when either one of us win,” said Marathon coach Jesse Schubert. “We know their girls really well and they know ours and we are all rooting each other on.”
Winning an individual in both the traditional (bench press and clean and jerk) and the Olympic (clean and jerk and snatch) style lifts was Marathon’s two-time state finalist Ali Brabenec, clearing 115 in the clean and jerk, 100 pounds in the bench press and 80 on the snatch for combined 215 in the traditional and 190 in the Olympic.
“The Olympic lifts were very competitive at districts,” said Schubert, noting it was the first postseason with the Olympic lifts combined into a category. “Doctors Charters girls were animals, they can snatch so well. They want to couple with USA lifting and make the sport bigger and that’s where the Olympic lifts come in and why they want to go that way. I’m hoping it all comes alive.”
In total, there were five dual district champions from Monroe County this season.
The Lady ‘Fins also had Mikkel Ross combined for a 255 in the traditional lifts, which is good for second in the 129-pound weight class entering the Region 4-1A round on Saturday, Jan. 4, as well as 240 in the Olympic lifts for third in the region, while Justice Lee is the top ranked lifter in the 169-pound weight class entering regionals after lifting 155 on the clean and jerk and 145 on the snatch and 110 in the bench press, and Sabrina Schofield at 183 pound won both the traditional and Olympic.
“Justice is lifting really well for the 169 weight class, Mikkel’s numbers are also going up quickly, she just seems to be throwing more weight on the bar,” said Schubert. “I also think Ella Dunn is looking good at 101 and Al Brabenec went up to 110 this year and I think she’s in a good position to go back to state too, but you never know.”
Coral Shores had Sydney Eysenbach win the district crown in the unlimited class with a 290 in traditional and 270 in Olympic, and Key West’s Aleksandra Turek also claimed a pair of first-place finishes in the 2A 199 Class with a 200 in Olympic and 210 in traditional.
Other district champions included, Marathon’s Ella Dunn who on the traditional crown going for 175 combined pounds, in the 101-pound weigh class, enter regionals ranked fourth and also advanced in Olympic, Sierra Earnhardt was a champ for the Lady ‘Fins at 119 with a traditional weight of a combined 205, while also getting an Olympic style berth, Coral Shores’ Madison Tillman, at 154-pounds, won the traditional with 250 pounds and advanced in Olympic.
Qualifiers in both categories, Marathon’s Larissa Prieto at 119, Ella Evan at 129, Marquisha Abraham and Tatyana Hribar at 139, Nicole Merryman and Malena Rocafort at 154, Cassie Brezil at 169 and Angelika Perez at 183. Coral Shores dual qualifiers are Valentina Rizzo at 101, Rachel Rusch and Elizabeth Giordano at 110, Kali Gomer at 129, Emma Leigh at 139, Abbie Bergeron at 154, Jennille Arias at 169, Saharra Hernandez at 183, and Emily Brown and Olivia Wilson at 199. Also going for the Lady ‘Canes, Lily Hitchcock , Calista Wittke at 129 pounds and 119-pounder Leticia Lima in the traditional styles, with Vanessa Gabriel and Mira Jones in Olympic.
For Key West, Valerie Thene enters the region third in the 119-pound weight class in the Olympic lifts and also advanced in traditional as is Daz Jenkins at 154 pounds. Savannah Chadic, at 110, is fourth in traditional, Danna Correa, at 110 pounds, made it also a dual qualifier as did Ella Hall at 119, Vera Rodgers at 154, Sam Ventimiglia at 169, with traditional regional finalists being Abigial Cowan and Rodemaelle Cineus, and Olympic region finalists being Neslo Atilla at 129, Alexa Condella at 139, Kaylee Matas Cabazuelo at 169 and Youma Midy at unlimited.
“A couple of them scared me last week, they missed their first two lifts but then they got their third and they all came through and I’m sure they are going to do their best at regionals,” said Schubert. “I also had a lot of girls surprise me, but I’m not sure if they surprised themselves. We had girls lift weights they had never done before, so it was great to have everybody come through.”