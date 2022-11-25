It was not the end of the Special Olympic flag football season the Key West Conchs had expected as for the third straight year the State of Florida Fall Festival was canceled, this year due to the effects of Hurricane Nicole, so instead the squad from Monroe County took to the KWHS Back Yard on Thursday, Nov. 17, for an intersquad matchup to bring the campaign to a close.

“They are so resilient, having had to deal with COVID, so they understood how to roll with the punches and make the best of a situation,” said Conch coach Randy Acevedo. “We tried to make it as real as possible, playing in the Back Yard, but it’s still very disappointing because along with getting to go to the state finals they also get to go to Disney World, there’s an opening and closing ceremony, and they make it a lot of fun.”