Members of the Key West Conchs run onto the field. The game replaced the Florida Special Olympics State Fall Festival, which the Conchs qualified in the flag football, but was canceled due to effects of Hurricane Nicole.
It was not the end of the Special Olympic flag football season the Key West Conchs had expected as for the third straight year the State of Florida Fall Festival was canceled, this year due to the effects of Hurricane Nicole, so instead the squad from Monroe County took to the KWHS Back Yard on Thursday, Nov. 17, for an intersquad matchup to bring the campaign to a close.
“They are so resilient, having had to deal with COVID, so they understood how to roll with the punches and make the best of a situation,” said Conch coach Randy Acevedo. “We tried to make it as real as possible, playing in the Back Yard, but it’s still very disappointing because along with getting to go to the state finals they also get to go to Disney World, there’s an opening and closing ceremony, and they make it a lot of fun.”
Adding to the disappointment, it was also going to be the team’s first go-around playing in the traditional classification, previously always having a unified partners on the squad as this year they were without the participation of any college athletes. During the Area 8 Games, which qualified the winning team for the state games, the Key West squad crushed the competition.
A major reason for the Conchs’ success this season was the fact they brought on Angel Torres, the former director and president of the Bone Island Pirates, to the coaching staff.
“I had lost all my coaches before the start of this year and I saw him at Outback and asked, ‘I know you’re not doing anything, want to coach some football?’” Acevedo said about recruiting Torres. “He has been gung-ho about in since, and having a great time doing it as well.”
For the intersquad game, since the Conchs needed to be split into two teams, Key West High graduates Carson and Garrett Hughes also joined in on the fun as unified players for the contest.
“Having them in there was great because they have both played quarterback in high school and were able to help teach our athletes something new,” said Acevedo. “We are running our plays in practice against each other, so everybody knows them, so they were able to mix something new up and they did a good job doing that.”
The Hughes were shown just how good the Conchs could have been at the state games, with Team Blue’s Dustin Emalio going for three touchdowns and grabbing two interceptions, one right in front of Garrett Hughes, during the first half.
“He did exceptionally well,” Acevedo said about Emalio. “He pulled back in the second half, to help make thing competitive, because besides also being a very good athletes, he’s also very understanding.”
Nelson Alijendrez and Jennifer Averette kept Team Red in the mix, aided by Jennie Wasserman and Brett Cohen, but it was Emalio and Team Blue along with Heyden Fenney, Vincent Janecka and Jude Marceau, that held on for the one-touchdown victory.
“Jennifer made a couple of nice catches, Hayden had some good runs, Nelson also played well, so it was a good game,” said Acevedo.
While the Fall Season may be completed, there remains a high likelihood the Conchs will compete during the spring at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.
“Since the Fall Festival didn’t happen, the state is now inviting everybody to come to Tampa,” said Acevedo. “It’s something we did last year and it was a good competition so we are hoping to make that happen.”