A portion of the field of 1,500 competitors approaches the ‘hump’ of the Seven-Mile Bridge in the Florida Keys while competing in the annual 7-Mile Bridge Run on Saturday, April 1. Joanna Stephens, 28, of Atlanta won the overall women’s title and Big Pine Key teenager Vance Bursa, top left, won the overall men’s division.
RIGHT: Entrants in the annual 7-Mile Bridge Run approach the finish line Saturday, April 1. The annual event attracted 1,500 runners that traversed the longest of 42 bridges over water that help comprise the Florida Keys Overseas Highway.
Photo by Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau
Andy Newman
Firefighters run in full bunker gear during the annual 7-Mile Bridge Run on Saturday, April 1.
A Big Pine Key teenager and an Atlanta woman won the overall men’s and women’s divisions at a footrace across the longest of 42 highway bridges over water in the Florida Keys.
Vance Bursa, a sophomore at Marathon High School and the Keys Citizen’s All-Monroe County cross country Athlete of the Year last year, finished first overall Saturday, April 1, in the annual 7-Mile Bridge Run, posting a time of 41 minutes, 1 second and also claiming the top spot in the Men’s Division. He placed third in the 2022 race.
Joanna Stephens, 28, of Atlanta, completed the course in 41:12 to win the Women’s Division title and place second overall. Last year’s winner, Collin Wainwright, 27, of Springfield, Pennsylvania, and Joel Martinez, 31, of Cape Coral, Florida, finished in 41:33 and 41:45, respectively, to take second and third place in the men’s division.
Holly Smith, 38, from Key Largo, posted a Women’s Division second-place time of 42:10. Key West resident Shelby Nowak, 28, placed third with a time of 46:51.
The race, capped at 1,500 runners each year, drew competitors from 41 U.S. states and other countries including Canada, the U.K. and Switzerland.
The run closed the span between the Middle and Lower Keys to vehicular traffic for three hours Saturday.
The April contest is one of the most popular running events in the southeastern United States, and the race field filled within minutes after online registration opens in January.
The race began in 1982 as part of festivities to mark the completion of a then-new Seven-Mile Bridge, as well as 36 other new spans in the island chain. The event was so well received that community and state transportation leaders decided to make it an annual event.
Organized by the Marathon Runners Club, funds raised from this event are donated to the local youth of the Middle Keys, both at the area schools, as well as other youth groups, which stage athletically oriented activities. Since the event’s inception, Middle Keys’ youngsters have benefited from donations of more than $500,000 distributed by the club.
Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.