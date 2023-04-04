A Big Pine Key teenager and an Atlanta woman won the overall men’s and women’s divisions at a footrace across the longest of 42 highway bridges over water in the Florida Keys.

Vance Bursa

Vance Bursa, a sophomore at Marathon High School and the Keys Citizen’s All-Monroe County cross country Athlete of the Year last year, finished first overall Saturday, April 1, in the annual 7-Mile Bridge Run, posting a time of 41 minutes, 1 second and also claiming the top spot in the Men’s Division. He placed third in the 2022 race.

