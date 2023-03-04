During the opening ceremonies for the Special Olympics Florida State Basketball Championships, on Feb. 24, a special recognition was given to the team from Treasure Village Montessori, not just for being the squad who traveled the farthest for the tournament, but for also making their team debut as the first hoops program from Monroe County.
“It was super sweet for Treasure Village Seadragons to be given a shoutout at Opening Ceremonies,” said team coach Kelly Mangel, who team would go on to claim gold in its division with a 32-29 victory during its inaugural game. “Teamwork was evident, as was positivity and compassion.”
In total, 550 athletes from across Florida competed during the two-day event, including the athletes and partners John Oughton, Dominik Jimenez, Alexandria Burson, Ian Ward, Anthony Reisigo, Gordon Gomila, Liam Bursa and Reef Bennett, who represented the team from the Upper Keys.
The addition of the basketball program at Treasure Village Montessori is just part of the continued expansion of Special Olympics in Monroe County, which provides year-round sports training, competition and health services to children and adults with intellectual disabilities, at no cost to the athletes or their caregivers, as a means to achieve physical fitness, self-esteem, socialization skills and the life skills necessary to be productive, respected, and contributing members of their communities.