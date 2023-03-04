During the opening ceremonies for the Special Olympics Florida State Basketball Championships, on Feb. 24, a special recognition was given to the team from Treasure Village Montessori, not just for being the squad who traveled the farthest for the tournament, but for also making their team debut as the first hoops program from Monroe County.

“It was super sweet for Treasure Village Seadragons to be given a shoutout at Opening Ceremonies,” said team coach Kelly Mangel, who team would go on to claim gold in its division with a 32-29 victory during its inaugural game. “Teamwork was evident, as was positivity and compassion.”

