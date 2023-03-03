Oni 5 for-5.jpg

5 Brothers slugger Oni Ferreiro Jr. was 5-for-5 with a dinger and five RBI last week against Paradise Construction.

It was a productive week for Rodriguez Cigars, as not only did the league's first-place squad take down its top contender, 5 Brothers, but the third-place team, Total Painting Service, remained on pace after nearly getting upended by Boo-Ya Fishing, to remain only two games back in the Key West Men's Softball League standings.

Rodriguez Cigars 22,

