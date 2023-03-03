It was a productive week for Rodriguez Cigars, as not only did the league's first-place squad take down its top contender, 5 Brothers, but the third-place team, Total Painting Service, remained on pace after nearly getting upended by Boo-Ya Fishing, to remain only two games back in the Key West Men's Softball League standings.
Rodriguez Cigars 22,
5 Brothers 13
It was a tightly contested battle for first place, as the game was tied entering the sixth, when Rodriguez Cigars broke it open will an 11-run at-bat and 5 Brothers could only respond with a pair in its final swings.
Each going 4-for-4 in the winning effort were Mikey Abreu, with two home runs, Andrew Rodriguez a single shy of the cycle with two doubles, a triple and inside-the-park home run, and Paul Sanchez, who did complete the cycle, with a single, double, triple and home run. Bobby Lowe added three hits, with two home runs was Troy Curry, one inside the park, Garret Frey had two triples, Danny Difabio added a double and home run, while also with two hits was Darren Miller, Joe Chapman and Joal Rivero singled.
Sam Calaham kept 5 Brother in striking distance until the end with a double and two home runs as part of his 4-for-4 performance, with two hits each were Hugo Valdez, Lito Sorrcos, Armando Rojas, Oni Ferrrero Jr., with a double, Joey Figueroa, Alex Ornelos, with a double, and Marlon Manresa and singling was Sam Figueroa.
5 Brothers 28,
Paradise Construction 10
Applying pressure by scoring in each and every at-bat, 5 Brother did not allow Paradise Construction to mount a comeback attempt powered by a 6-for-6 night from Hugo Valdez, one of those a double. Sam Calaham contributed a pair of singles, double and triple, Oni Ferreroa Jr. had two singles, a double and home run, Xavier Perez and Joey Figueroa both tallied a double and triple as part of their four hits, Alex Ornelos was all extra bases with two doubles and a home run and Marlon Manresa had three singles, Lito Socorrus had two doubles and Sam Figueroa rounded the bases with an inside-the-park home run.
A majority of the damage for Paradise Construction was done by Rakio Alfonso, who doubled and homered with three hits, Lito Lopez and Pablo Noguea, with a double, also had three hits apiece, while with two base knocks were Ariel Herrera, Bobby Lopez and Tony Alfonso.
Total Service Painting 20,
Boo-Ya Fishing 19
Rallying back from a 15-run deficit in the fifth, Boo-Ya Fishing would take a two-run lead into the final half frame of the game, but Total Services Painting had one final surge to claim the walk-off win.
Prefect at the plate in four trips for Total Services Painting was Yoan Fabre, with a double, adding three hits apeice were Allain Pedcioso and Randy Acosta, one of his an inside-the-park home run, Jaubi Valido and Eddie Torna both had a three-base hit and base hit, Manolito Roldan had two hits, with a double was Alexey Vergas and Lazar Rivera singled.
Leading the comeback for Boo-Ya Fishing was Casey Taylor with two doubles and a home run as part of his four hits, while also reaching safely three times were Howie Schneider, once with a double, Miguel Gonzalez, Johnathan Sosa, also doubling, and Junior Guieb. With two hits each were Lane Hillard, with a double, and Chris Hilliard while Nelson Fonseca singled.
Rodriguez Cigars 25,
Booya Fishing 14
Breaking the game open early, Rodriguez Cigars kept a hold of the top spot behind a double, single and two home runs from Joe Champion, as Bobby Lower also had a two-base hit and three base hits. Andrew Rodriguez singled, doubled and tripled, Danny Difabio singled, tripled and homered, Rocky Ramirez and Joal Rivero both had a trio of hits, with two apiece were Devin Butler and Garrett Frey while Mikey Abreu singled and Will Anderson parked a home run.
For Boo-Ya Fishing, Miguel Gonzalez had two doubles while getting a hit in all four at-bats, Howe Schneider had three hits, as did Casey Taylor, with a home run, Junior Guieb, with two home runs, and Lane Hilliard, with a double, with two base knocks was Johnathan Sosa and adding one were Nelson Fonseca and Chris Hillard.