TOP RIGHT: Swimmers get set for the start of the backstroke.
BOTTOM LEFT: Kole Stullken, Henry Schnapp and Kaiden Whitehead start the backstroke.
TOP LEFT: The girls dive in for the start of a race.
BOTTOM RIGHT: Mason Lark competes in the butterfly.
Members of the Bone Island Swim Team warm up before the meet on Saturday, April 22, at The College of the Florida Keys Aquatic Center.
The clock is the biggest opponent for a swimmer, so this month’s Bone Island instrasquad meet gives of the club’s athletes a chance to improve their times and focus on what to work on in practice.
On April 22, the next generation of Conchs swimmers took to The College of the Florida Keys Aquatic Center to see where they stand, with the next meet set for May 13.
For information on the Bone Island Swim Club, contact Lori Bosco at 305-360-2124.
