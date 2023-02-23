The members of the Bone Island Swim Club were back in the water on Saturday, Feb. 18, for the monthly intrasquad meet, with this time around more focused on self improvement.
In fact, coach Lori Bosco stressed after every stroke, the young swimmers go check their times that were posted near to the pool to see it they improved, rather than won their heat.
Eleven of the 15 swimmers who had previous times did see vast improvement in at least one of their strokes, while the remaining four raced the clock for the first time in their young careers.
Some of the biggest improvements were seen in the breaststroke, in which Karis Dryer had a 17-second improvement in the 50-yard race, getting her time down to a 59.21, while Leif Eggleston was seven seconds faster in his breaststroke, down to a 58.66, Kaiden Whitehead clocked a 43.63, 4.63 seconds faster than his previous best in the 25-yard breaststroke, as were Kenzie and Ryleigh Cooke, who were both roughly three seconds quicker, at a 58.03 and 45.72, respectively, in the 25-yard version. Arrow May at 46.78, Taylor Thomson at 49.92, Match May at 1:03.41 all bested their previous best in the breaststroke.
Every single one of the 11 had improved upon their backstroke. Kaiden Whitehead at 32.90, Ryleigh Cooke at 38.28 and Kenzie Cooke at 51.70 in the 25s, while in the 50s, Georgia May had a PR of 45.78, Match May beat her own time with a 1:07.93, Mason Lark had a 46.59, Eggleston came in at 51.56, Amelia Korzen turned in a 40.81, Thomason a 43.70, Arrow May a 47.75, and Dryer 48.31. Getting a first time were Owen DiRenzo in 50.66, George Clarke at 1:04.48, Ian Paiz timed in at 1:05.44 and Emily Calderwood had a 38.82 in the 25.
In the butterfly, it was Dryer who saw her times move up the board the most, getting better by 5.52 seconds, as did the Match sisters, Cooke twins, Eggelson and Thomason, but for most, it was the 100 freestyle that had the greatest improvements as Arrow May was 24.81 seconds better and Match May was 33.83 seconds faster than her previous effort in the distance event.
The team will continue to practice at least twice a week at The College of the Florida Keys Aquatic Center. For information on how to join, contact Bosco at 305-360-2124.