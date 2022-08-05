Over the final week of the regular season and playoffs on Saturday, July 23, Rodriguez Cigars was unstoppable, winning six straight games to take home the hardware for the Key West Men’s Softball League championship.
In the title tilt, the cigar-makers eked out a one-run victory over Roostica at DeWitt Roberts Field.
With youth football starting next door in mid-August, the league will take off for a few months, getting back in the action in early 2023.
Rodriguez Cigars finished the campaign with a 16-3 record followed by Roostica (13-7), 5 Brothers (12-8), Outlaws (8-8), Stock Island Boys (3-13), and Firefighters (2-15).
FIREFIGHTERS 25,
STOCK ISLAND BOYS 21
The Stock Island Boys took a slight advantage in the first but could not douse the fire crew’s hot streak.
Stick Morales went yard and doubled two times and singled to plate seven runs. David Flynn drilled a trio of hits, Korey Rodriguez homered and singled, Stevie Monsalvatge nailed a two-bagger and base hits and with two doubles each was Robert Franco and Chad Rodriguez.
Jose Garcia led Stock Island Boys with a dinger, double, and two singles, Lazarito Rivera also went yard, doubled and added a hit as Eduardo Tornac nailed a two-base hit and base hit.
ROOSTICA 13,
OUTLAWS 11
Lane Hilliard singled twice, doubled and homered for four RBI, Tommy Ruffenach slugged a two-base hit and two base hits, Hugo Valdez III hit a pair of long balls and singled to send five home, Mike Abreu went long and singled twice, Raiko Caridad thumped a three-base hit and two singles, Howie Schneider homered and slapped two hits, Miguel Gonzalez was a home run shy of hitting for the cycle and Mason Neller doubled and singled.
For the Outlaws, Raiko Alfonso and Alexey Verges each put the orb out of the park and singled, Pabel Noriega and Alex Otero each singled twice as Lito Lopez, Marty Gregurich and Kevin Herrera all put the ball out of the park.
RODRIGUEZ CIGARS 26,
FIRE FIGHTERS 9
Rodriguez Cigar put up 13 in the first and 13 in the final two frames to begin their run. Andrew Rodriguez drove in seven via a pair of long balls and two singles, Juanito Menendez singled twice, doubled and homered to plate four and Clinton Storr slapped four base hits. Troy Curry and Danny DiFabio each went yard and singled twice, Rocky Ramirez cracked a trio of hits, and with two hits each were Bobby Lowe, Paul Sanchez, Will Anderson double and Dexter Butler.
The fireeaters' David Flynn singled twice as Korey Rodriguez homered.
ROOSTICA 16,
5 BROTHERS 10
Mason Neller homered and singled twice, Howie Schneider slammed two doubles and tripled, Tommy Ruffenach singled, doubled and tripled, Raiko Caridad homered twice for five RBI, Lane Hilliard tripled and doubled,
Andy Perez nailed a two-bagger and base hit, and with a home run was Mike Abreu.
5 Brothers Casey Taylor was 3-for-3 with a homer and two-bagger, Sam Callahan went yard and tripled, Armando Rojas also put the ball out of the park with a single, Lito Solorrus doubled and tripled, Joe Stickney racked up a two-base hit and base hit and Oni Ferreiro Jr. homered.
OUTLAWS 12,
FIRE FIGHTERS 10
Pabel Noriega went 3-for-3, Tony Alfonso doubled twice, Raiko Alfonso, Marty Gregurich and Alexey Verges each drilled a two-base hit and base hit, as Lito Lopez went yard.
Fire Fighters Korey Rodriguez singled three times and with a pair of hits was Stick Morales.
5 BROTHERS 26,
STOCK ISLAND BOYS 5
Sam Callahan homered and doubled, Joey Figueroa doubled and tripled and Cassey Taylor slammed a pair of two-base hits as the trio each went 4-for-4. Angelo Guieb singled three times, Lito Solorrus and Armando Rojas both homered and added a hit, Oni Ferreiro Jr. thumped a three-bagger and base hit, Xavier Perez and Alex Ornelas both doubled and singled as Joe Stickney went yard.
Stock Island Boys’ Jose Garcia put the orb out of the park and singled and Lazarito Rivera nailed two hits.
RODRIGUEZ CIGARS 19,
ROOSTICA 4
Troy Curry carried the big stick for Rodriguez Cigar with three home runs, one a grand slam to plate four and Danny DiFabio doubled as the dynamic duo each went 4-for-4.
With three singles each were Andrew Rodriguez, Bobby Lowe, Rock Ramirez and Will Anderson, Paul Sanchez and Dexter Butler ripped two hits each and Clinton Storr homered.
Roostica’s Andy Perez slapped a pair of hits as Mike Abreu and Raiko Caridad each went yard.
5 BROTHERS 16,
OUTLAWS 11
Sam Callahan homered and singled two times, Oni Ferreiro put the orb out of the park and doubled and Armando Rojas and Angelo Guieb each added a pair of hits. Xavier Perez and Terry Johnson both homered.
The Outlaws' Alex Otero went yard and singled, Ariel Herrera, Raiko Alfonso and Fausto Suarez each doubled and singled and with a pair of singles was Ronnie Presley. Pabel Noriega and Kevin Rivera both launched a home run.
SEMIFINAL
ROOSTICA 20,
5 BROTHERS 16
It was the end of the road for the defending champs 5 Brothers as Roostica moved into the title match with the win.
Mason Neller homered and doubled and Miguel Gonzalez stroked a two-bagger as the duo each went 4-for-4. Raiko Caridad homered and doubled two times, Hugo Valdez III parked a pitch over the fence, tripled and singled and Andy Herrera smacked a two-base hit and two base hits. Tommy Ruffenach doubled and singled and Mike Abreu went long.
For 5 Brothers, Cassey Taylor went 4-for-4, Angelo Guieb homered two times and singled, Armando Rojas went long ball and singled twice, Alex Ornelas homered and doubled, Lito Solorrus tripped and doubled as Sam Callahan hammered two hits.
CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
RODRIGUEZ CIGARS 17,
ROOSTICA 16 (8)
With the game tied at 16 in the bottom of the eighth, Clinton Storr hit a walk-off single to drive in Juanito Menendez.
Bobby Lowe was 4-for-4 with a pair of doubles, Danny DiFabio went yard and singled twice, Andrew Rodriguez and Rocky Ramirez each slapped three base hits, Will Anderson doubled two times and Storr added a second single.
Roostica’s Mike Abreu went yard and doubled twice, Hugo Valdez III put the yellow orb out and singled twice, Andy Perez hammered a two-base hit and two base hits, Miguel Gonzalez, Mason Neller and Tommy Ruffenach each homered and singled and with two hits were Raiko Caridad and Howie Schneider.