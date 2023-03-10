Just a mere two weeks ago, the standings in the Key West Over-35 Softball League were at a virtual lock at the top between the Breakfast Club Too Jaibas and Jolly’s Liquor Store Morays, but since that point, the Breakfast Club has won two in a row against its top contenders, while the battle for who they will face in the postseason is still up for contention as the Tommy Tiles FKWT Roncos responded to a loss last week with a seven-run victory on Friday, March 3, against the Harpoon Harry’s Snappers at DeWitt Roberts Field in the Wickers Sports complex.
On Friday, March 10, it will be a potential look into the playoff bracket as Breakfast Club Too, currently in first, takes on the fourth-seeded Harpoon Harry’s Snappers at 7 p.m., while Tommy Tile FKWT and Jolly’s Liquor Store take to the diamond at 8:30 p.m.
Tommy Tiles FKWT
Roncos 21,
Harpoon Harrys Snappers 14
After a loss last week brought the teams even in the standings, the Tommy Tiles FKWT had a point to prove, which they did by scoring in every inning, including 16 in the first three frames to break the game open.
With four hits each for Tommy Tiles FKWT, were Ken Dispenza, with a three-base hit and three base hits, Devin Butler, with two doubles, and Michael Balbuena, one good for two bags, while adding three hits apiece were Tommy Lapp, Jay Venderhoot and Darnel Henderson and with singles were Raul Franco and Troy Curry.
Going 4-for-4 for Harpoon Harry’s was Willy Rodriguez and Alexey Vergas, with a double, David Toamblayd and Junior Guieb connected on three hits each, Chi Chi Rodriguez, Alex Torres, Jorge Molinda and David Flynn all had two hits and good for one were both Jose Santiago and Joal Rivero.
Breakfast Club Too
Jaibas 16,
Jollys Liquor Store Morays 6
The battle for first, for the second straight week, failed to bring the excitement as despite a tied game after three complete, it was all Breakfast Club Too after that, scoring 11 unanswered runs en route to the decisive victory.
Serving up the power at the plate for the Breakfast Club with four hits both was Troy Curry, one being a double and another a home run, as well as Ronnie Presley, with a double and triple, while Chevy Hechevaria also had four hits, Nick Hogan parked an inside-the-park home run with two more singles, Bobby Lopez tripled, John Hornyak doubled and Tom Haas singled twice as all three had two hits, and with one base knock apiece were adding hits were John Taylor and Stu Lilly.
For Jolly’s Liquor Store, no batter had more than two hits, led by Chad Rodriguez, Ben Blattenbeger, with a double, Dylan Kibler, Harry Milliken, Joe Ierube, two doubles, and Chi Chi Rodriguez all reaching safely twice, while contributing one each David Matea and Davd Toamblayd.