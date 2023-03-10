Just a mere two weeks ago, the standings in the Key West Over-35 Softball League were at a virtual lock at the top between the Breakfast Club Too Jaibas and Jolly’s Liquor Store Morays, but since that point, the Breakfast Club has won two in a row against its top contenders, while the battle for who they will face in the postseason is still up for contention as the Tommy Tiles FKWT Roncos responded to a loss last week with a seven-run victory on Friday, March 3, against the Harpoon Harry’s Snappers at DeWitt Roberts Field in the Wickers Sports complex.

On Friday, March 10, it will be a potential look into the playoff bracket as Breakfast Club Too, currently in first, takes on the fourth-seeded Harpoon Harry’s Snappers at 7 p.m., while Tommy Tile FKWT and Jolly’s Liquor Store take to the diamond at 8:30 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you