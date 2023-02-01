More than 250 sailors ages 8 to 18 from across the U.S. and Caribbean will set sail on Key Largo’s Blackwater Sound on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 4-5, in the 14th annual Buccaneer Blast Regatta.
Youth sailors will compete in the Optimist or “Opti,” ILCA/Laser, Club 420 and Windsurfing classes. The single-handed dinghy “Opti,” intended for use by youngsters to age 15, is the largest sailboat class in the world.
The weekend begins Friday, Feb. 3, with a welcome reception at the Upper Keys Sailing Club, 100 N. Ocean Bay Drive in Key Largo, and a sunset cruise on Buttonwood Sound for registered sailors, families and sponsors.
Racing is scheduled for noon to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday. According to organizers, the 2023 regatta will feature the largest number of competitors in the event’s 14-year history.
The public is invited to catch live-action racing both on the water and near shore from Rowell’s Waterfront Park, Mile Marker 104.5, bayside. On both days, spectators who make a small donation can board a pontoon boat to head out and see the racing up close on Blackwater Sound.
Following Saturday’s races, spectators are invited to participate in a raffle event at the park where everyone can buy tickets for a chance to win prizes.
An awards ceremony is scheduled around 3 p.m. Sunday to crown the winners in each class.
The event and raffle support the Upper Keys Sailing Club’s non-profit Mark Sorensen Youth Sailing Program. The program provides affordable, accessible and inclusive sailing camps and instruction for Upper Keys and south Miami-Dade youth.