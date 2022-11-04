There was no packing in the season for the Horace O’Bryant Middle School football team during the final two game of the season, despite knowing there was not going to be any hope of claiming the Tri-County title this season, the Buccaneers still made sure to go out on a win streak by defeating Gulliver Prep in their home finale, 28-0, and then ending the season in a 28-13 victory during a makeup contest against Belen on Wednesday, Nov. 2, in Miami.
“We talked about after that triple overtime loss that we want to win our last two, which we did,” said Buccaneers coach Dave VanLoon. “ We were hoping to be more comfortable [Wednesday] with the score, but we at least ended the season on a high note.”
Against the Wolverines on Wednesday, Jayveon King opened the scoring with a 50-yard touchdown, which was followed by a kickoff return for a score from DeMarcus DeRoche and a second trip to the end zone for King before the half ended. In front by a pair of scores coming out of the half, the Bucs did not get a possesion in the third quarter, as the Wolverines marched the length of the field to cut into the lead, but King closed out the game with a third trip to the zone to seal the win.
“We scored pretty much every time we ran the ball,” said Van Loon. “They couldn’t stop us.”
In fact, the Bucs scored on four of their five possessions, the lone time was when they got the ball back on offense with just seconds to go in the half and were unable to reach pay dirt before time expired.
It was the second straight game where the HOB offense was tough to stop as against Gulliver the week prior as once again the Buccaneers cross the goal line four times while on the attack and once on a 44-yard interception returned for the touchdown by Nelson Ong. Roman Van Loon contributed three touchdowns runs in that victory, also connected on one two-point conversion to Kade Maltz, while Jason Stubbelfield knocked a pair of extra points through the uprights.
“They knew after losing to Westminster this year, there was not going to be any championship, but they still went out there and continued to win,” said VanLoon. “I’m not even sure if a lot of them knew even where we stood this year, and that really didn’t matter to them.”
Horace O’Bryant would end up tied for second — with Somerset Pembroke Pines, who beat HOB in double-overtime — at 6-2 overall. After a second consecutive second-place season, most of the Buccaneers will play other sports before summer workouts begin again just before the end of the school year.
“They will go into basketball or a new wresting program [at HOB] we are hoping to get a few of them into for the winter and once spring hits, half of our team are baseball players and the other play lacrosse, so it’s hard to get anything going before the summer,” said VanLoon. “We have a good bunch of kids coming back and five or six linemen in our rotation and a few guys in the backfield coming back next year.”
As for the head coach, VanLoon still remains undecided about his future with the program, but he is certain that despite a pair of second-place finishes, the Buccaneers are the most successful team in the conference for the last half decade.
“I’ll have to look at my schedule and see,” said VanLoon. “I have coached in town here for 21 years, but it does take up a lot of time. I lose a lot of hours at home and at work watching videos and planning, because we are trying to treat this program as a high school would. When I first started, I didn’t know what to expect, but we have been pretty successful on the field. Over the last three seasons we are 17-3, which is not too shabby, averaging 38 points a game in eight minute quarters and our points let up are far less than that. A lot of coaches would be happy with a 17-3 record.”