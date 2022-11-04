There was no packing in the season for the Horace O’Bryant Middle School football team during the final two game of the season, despite knowing there was not going to be any hope of claiming the Tri-County title this season, the Buccaneers still made sure to go out on a win streak by defeating Gulliver Prep in their home finale, 28-0, and then ending the season in a 28-13 victory during a makeup contest against Belen on Wednesday, Nov. 2, in Miami.

“We talked about after that triple overtime loss that we want to win our last two, which we did,” said Buccaneers coach Dave VanLoon. “ We were hoping to be more comfortable [Wednesday] with the score, but we at least ended the season on a high note.”

