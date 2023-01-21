Having adopted a “whatever it takes” motto when it comes to winning games, the Coral Shores High boys basketball team continued to roll another pair of victories on back-to-back nights — beating Mater Academy Bay 75-28 on Tuesday, Jan. 17, and MAST Academy 71-31 on Wednesday, Jan. 18 — to extend the Hurricanes’ win streak six straight, their longest of the season.

“Sometimes it’s easier said than done, to have everyone in the room genuinely buy into that, but this group is there right now,” said Coral Shores coach Jarrod Mandozzi. “We’re really playing some good basketball right now. We’re as deep and healthy as we’ve been and everyone is really dialed in to what we’re trying to do.”

jwcooke@keysnews.com

Tags

Recommended for you