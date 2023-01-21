Having adopted a “whatever it takes” motto when it comes to winning games, the Coral Shores High boys basketball team continued to roll another pair of victories on back-to-back nights — beating Mater Academy Bay 75-28 on Tuesday, Jan. 17, and MAST Academy 71-31 on Wednesday, Jan. 18 — to extend the Hurricanes’ win streak six straight, their longest of the season.
“Sometimes it’s easier said than done, to have everyone in the room genuinely buy into that, but this group is there right now,” said Coral Shores coach Jarrod Mandozzi. “We’re really playing some good basketball right now. We’re as deep and healthy as we’ve been and everyone is really dialed in to what we’re trying to do.”
On Tuesday at Goulds Park, the Hurricanes jumped on the Rays right out of the gate, outscoring them 25-4 in the first quarter with their dynamic duo of Matt St. Aubin and Isaac Holmes combining for 15 of the ‘Canes’ 25 points. The Hurricanes went deep to their bench in the game with nine of the 11 ‘Canes scoring in the second quarter and 10 of 11 scoring in the game en route to the 47-point victory.
“It starts on the defensive end for us,” said Mandozzi. “Our defense has improved dramatically from earlier this year. Part of it is getting Isaac Rivera back and adding him to the mix and part of it is guys just working hard and more repetition with what we’re trying to do. Isaac is such a relentless defender who’s quick and strong and then it gets contagious a little bit and I love that our guys are getting competitive with it.”
In the victory against Mater Academy Bay, Isaac Holmes dropped in 14 points in just minutes of play, Ayden Lane contributed 13 points and seven rebounds, Artorious Johnson tallied 12 points and eight rebounds, while Allen Perez netted 10 points.
“I haven’t been thrilled with some of our starts offensively lately, but we started better against Mater,” said Mandozzi. “Then against MAST we were up 14-13 after the first quarter so I didn’t love that. I warned our guys that MAST could be a trap game if we weren’t careful. MAST always plays us tough, they’re fundamentally sound and just play good solid basketball so if you let them hang around you’ll have a fight.”
The contest against MAST was Coral Shores’ first home game so far in January and only the second time in their last 12 games they have played on the Tavernier campus. Despite it begin close after the first quarter, the Hurricanes broke open the game in the second by outscoring the Makos, 37-10, for a 51-23 lead at halftime.
“Our second quarter was dominant and I felt like we really broke their spirits,” said Mandozzi. “We rotated guys to keep our defense fresh and made sure no one was playing tired or lazy on defense or they knew they were coming out for another guy and it was beautiful. (AJ) Putetti, Rivera, and Holmes were absolutely smothering their guards on defense and our other guys were playing great as well.”
For the third consecutive game, Holmes reached double-digit scoring, with 21, while also grabbing a double-double with 11 rebounds as well as five steals. Matt St. Aubin added 13 points, Rivera put in nine points and Perez had seven.
“Our bench is playing outstanding,” said the Hurricanes coach. “Artorious Johnson has been playing great off the bench, Johnny Holly came in during the MAST game when it was close and had a dominant five-minute stretch where he scored a few baskets. Ayden Lane gave us a couple of strong games off the bench and now with Rivera back we have AJ Putetti coming off the bench.”
Doing whatever it takes to win, Coral Shores had an opportunity to win a seventh straight game on Friday, Jan. 20, against Everglades Prep then will host Key West, who they defeated earlier this season, on Tuesday, Jan. 24, tipping off at 7 p.m.
“Now we have to keep it up,” said Mandozzi. “Everglades Prep is playing good basketball and have won four straight so we know that will be a test and we have to stay even-keeled.”