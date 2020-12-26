The dream of playing professional football is still alive for Dorian Cannon. Now 23, it is a passion the 2015 Key West High graduate found at a young age from his brother, is driven by a vow he made for his sister, and stressed upon by the values he hopes to instill in his children that if they dream it they can do it.
“I want them to see me chasing my dream,” said Cannon, who was back running on the gridiron of his home town during the Dec. 12 Toys for Tots Flag Football Tournament at Geroge Mira Field in Key West. “Whatever they want to do, I want them to chase it, I want them to give it their all, with everything.”
In high school, he felt he was well on his way to accomplishing that dream noting he scored seven touchdowns in one game as a freshman for the Conchs before tragedy struck his family. His older sister, at the age of 27, died.
It was a tragedy that touched him deeply, especially seeing the aftermath and depression his mother has gone through since, and from that day forward, Cannon has vowed to make it in football and to do it for his sister.
However, that is not where his passion for the sport originated. According to Cannon, he has loved the game of football since he was in diapers, literally, due to a play that involved his older brother during a C-League contest.
“I can still remember it like it was yesterday,” Cannon recalled. “My older brother, it was his first year playing, and he made a cut and collided with another person and when they did he got his tooth lodged into the other person’s cranium. So he had a whole chipped tooth the rest of his life, until recently when he got it fixed. But when my brother got hurt I felt even then I had to go in and protect him, so I cried and cried with my mom because I wanted to get on that field so bad. So when it finally came time, my mom didn’t want to put up with it and said ‘you’re going to go play.’”
From that point, it’s been all about football for Cannon. After graduating from Key West, he went on to play for West Hills Junior College for a season, claiming a national title after winning a bowl game with the Falcons.
At the same time, Cannon expressed, “Things were kind of rough at home.”
“I started to get homesick and I was not focused on school the way I should have,” he said, breaking away for a moment in order to corral his small children running up and down the steel-grey bleachers sitting beside the field he just had finished playing on. “I came back to Key West and I started playing semi-pro.,” he continued.
While he admits he laments about his choice to leave the junior college, at the same time believes he has made the best of what opportunities have come his way. Upon his return to South Florida in 2016, Cannon began to play semi-professional football with the Key West Sun Devils, before joining the Miami Chiefs and there he has excelled as he earned a selection to the FCFL All-Star game as well as Team Florida in 2019.
Cannon also recently attended a try-out for an Arena Football League team, the Tampa Bay Tornados, and he is scheduled to play in an upcoming game at an event called, “Grind to Shine.” He added that six players who will be playing in that event have pending contracts with the Orlando Predators, another AFL team.
While 2020 has challenged us all with the pandemic, it has also been a year or even more loss for Cannon personally who has tried to take it all in stride, saying it has helped him grow more.
“I’m just waiting on that phone call ...,” said Cannon as he paused for a moment while looking out onto the football field watching other players on Geroge Mira Field. “I’m praying for that phone call.”
He shared about what a caring heart he has and how he wants to give back. He said his “caring heart extends to everyone out there on the football field,” however when he is out there trying to score touchdowns — does he still care for his opponents then too?
Cannon bursted out laughing and said, “At that point, I’m just thinking about winning. Anything I can do to win, I’m trying my best. It’s business. Whatever happens on the field, I have my briefcase with me, that’s business.”
That goes hand-in-hand with what Cannon thinks is his strength while running the football and that is his hitting ability. He said when he gets the ball it is just pure adrenalin and there have been times when he has run a defender over without even thinking about it.
He currently runs a 4.6 (seconds) 40-yard-dash and said he is trying to get that down to a 4.4. He admits it all comes down to how hard he pushes himself, which he does daily trying to work a job while sharing a car with his wife who needs to get to her job.
“I drop a ball, I get 20 push-ups, right there, I don’t care if anybody is watching. I trip and fall, I stumble, I do 20 push-ups because that teaches self-discipline,” said Cannon, who recalls his brother teaching him if a ball touches his hands, he has got to catch it.
“You got to lay your body on the line for the sport that you love,” added Cannon.
What is his ultimate dream?
“To make millions and to give it all back to women and children,” he responded.
And just what would getting a call from an NFL team mean to him?
Cannon paused for a good hard moment when faced with that question. His eyes began watering up and he took a deep breath before responding, “Everything ... it would mean more than winning the lotto.”
He added to know that his talents have been recognized to the extent someone believes him to the point of investing in him like that would be a tremendous blessing.
And it is those kinds of questions, that kind of raw emotion, and those kinds of inner thoughts that drive Cannon and have him poised and ready to take his next handoff in order to continue chasing his dream.