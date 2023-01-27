With the new season just a few weeks away, the Southernmost Hockey Club got new and returning players prepared with a Skills Clinic on Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Southernmost Hockey Rink.

While more than 80 new and returning hockey players ages 4 to 18 took part in the clinic for the season, which begins Saturday, Feb. 18, volunteers worked outside the rink to store gear and equipment in the newly acquired shed.

