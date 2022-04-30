Key West Little Conch Baseball is down to the final week of the regular season with a partial slate of games next week at the Clayton Sterling Baseball Complex.
Playoffs are scheduled to begin on Monday, May 9, for the U14, U12, U10 and U8 divisions. The T-ball league will complete the season on Saturday, May 7.
Until then, there are four games left in the Pony league, as Certified Appliance Repair holds the top spot at 19-2; Linda D Sportfishing is No. 1 in the 10U at 12-2. At Peter Dopp Field, Papa Tony’s is 16-6 in U12; and Sloppy Joes is too far back at 14-7 with two games left against Jon’s Ham (10-10) so nothing will change in the standings next week.
14-AND-UNDER
CERTIFIED APPLIANCE REPAIR 11, FLORIDA KEYS ELECTRIC 7
Certified was up 3-2 going into the fifth frame, but put up five and three more in the seventh. Roman Garcia doubled and singled to plate two runs, Josh Johnson singled three times, Steele Gomez drove in two runs on two hits, Noah Mercer had a two-run double, Ty Hill doubled home a run and Nelson Ong added a base hit.
Hill struck out 12 over six and Mercer yielded a run with three Ks in the final frame.
FKE’s Isaac Martinez drilled a pair of triples for three RBI, Cruz Holmes sliced a run-scoring triple and with a two-bagger were Beau Bender and Erik Fiallo.
Bender hurled the first three, allowed three runs on three hits and three walks with seven strikeouts. Holmes relieved the final two, gave up four runs on five hits and fanned four.
COAST 8, CONCH-RETE PUMPING 5
James Osborne thumped a three-base hit and doubled and Jason Stubblefield cracked a two-bagger and singled to pace Coast on offense. Xavier Perez tripled, Leandro Batista doubled home a run, Joel Rodriguez nailed a two-run single as Isaac Roman singled home a runner.
Kristian Kearins started for COAST, gave up five runs and fanned four. In the final frame, Stubblefield walked two and struck out two.
Jace Rossi doubled, Gus Alfonso singled home a run and Jackson Bernhard singled for Conch-Rete Pumping.
In the first two innings on the hill, Bernhard struck out five, gave up a run on two hits and one walk but was pulled for Lucas Audette who gave up five and Jake Rodriguez allowed two more runs.
CERTIFIED APPLIANCE REPAIR 9, CONCH-RETE PUMPING 7
Down two runs, Certified Appliance put up three runs in the third to gradually pull away for the W.
Noah Mercer doubled twice and singled two times to plate four runners; Roman Garcia doubled and singled twice for two RBI, Nelson Ong smacked a two-base hit and a base hit as Jake Baker singled home a run.
After starter Steele Gomez gave up seven runs, Ong and Garcia combined to blank as Garcia was perfect the final two frames with five Ks.
Conch-Rete Pumping’s Gus Alfonso doubled and singled for two RBI, Jace Rossi doubled home a run, Jake Ferguson and Lucas Audette both clubbed a pair of base hits.
On the mound, Jackson Bernhard gave up eight runs on seven hits and five walks and fanned five. In relief, Jake Rodriguez allowed a run on three hits, no walks and struck out four.
FLORIDA KEYS ELECTRIC 19, COAST 3
It was a 5-2 game after the first, but FKE shocked Coast with 10 in the second. Erik Fiallo (6 RBI) and Tristan Weech (2 RBI) doubled two times apiece and singled. Beau Bender hammered a two-base hit and two base hits for two RBI, Christian Koppal doubled and singled to send two home, Isaac Martinez drove in two runs on two hits, Paul Cassidy cracked a two-run double and with a base hit were Anthony Martinez and Brody Catena.
Weech struck out 14, allowed the runs on three hits and four bases on balls.
For Coast, Joel Rodriguez went yard and doubled for two RBI, Gionni Fernandez doubled home a runner as Xavier Perez and Leandro Batista both added a hit.
12-AND-UNDER
PAPA TONY’S 14, JON’S HAM 8
Niko Prokurat doubled and singled for two RBI and walked three times; Auggy Davila went 2-for-2 for two RBI and also got three free passes. Luke Kiduff doubled, Kaden Savedra singled home two and Brice Barth and Alfedo Flores each had a run-scoring base hit.
Nick Talpasz went the first four on the hill, allowed seven runs and fanned five.
Jon’s Kaden Maltz and Tyrone Cervantes each singled twice, Kaine Dickerson doubled home a run, Calvin Mercer hit a two-run single as Daniel Morales singled.
The pitching committee of three issued 15 bases on balls and just seven Ks for Jon’s Ham.
SLOPPY JOE’S 13, COCA-COLA 2
Sawyer Hill (2 RBI) and Mason Titensor each doubled and singled, Baylin Rodger drove in two runs on two hits, Nick Besson and Derreld Treminio each had a run-scoring double as Kristian Masters, Leo Thibault and Christian Chavez all singled.
Masters and Thibault split the pitching duties, combined to fan six, walk four.
Coca-Cola’s Jack Niles went yard at Peter Dopp Field and singled, Max White singled home a run and Max Barroso added a base hit.
PAPA TONY’S 5, FIRST HORIZON BANK 2
Down a run, Papa Tony’s put up three in the third and added another in the fifth. Auggy Davila homered and singled twice for two RBI, Niko Prokurat singled twice, Kaden Savedra doubled and Nick Talpasz ripped a base hit for Papa Tony’s.
Prokurat let up two runs on four hits and struck out five. In the final frame, Davila was perfect with two Ks.
The bankers’ James Carey singled two times, Chace Gaertner doubled and Cooper Miller singled.
JON’S HAM 6, SLOPPY JOE’S 5
Jon’s Ham trailed 5-3 in the bottom of the fifth when Tyrone Cervantes singled on a 3-1 count to score three runs. Kaine Dickerson nailed a pair of base hits, Calvin Mercer singled home a run and with a base knock was Jackson Tonelli.
Over the first three frames, Cervantes struck out five and Kaden Maltz sat five on Ks the final three.
Sloppy’s Nick Besson doubled as did Kristian Masters, Derreld Treminio and Christian Chavez.
In two-thirds of an innings in relief, Treminio blanked Jon’s with two strikeouts.
10-AND-UNDER
LINDA D SPORTFISHING 8, BODYZONE 7
Down 7-6 in the bottom of the sixth inning, Cayden Gonzalez singled on the first pitch to score a pair of runs for a Linda D Sportfishing walk-off victory.
In addition to the base hit, Gonzalez singled home two runs, Jimmy McCain had a pair of base hits, Gavin Cobb doubled, as Joshua Johnson and Dejante Wilson both singled. McCain and Cobb each struck out five on the hill.
BodyZone out-hit Linda D. Justin Druckemiller tripled and singled, Jacob Rodriguez smashed a two-base hit and a base hit, Wyatt Grizzle-Manning cleared the bags via a double, Alexander Cordero hoisted a two-run double and with a two-bagger were Tirsolino Paulino and Gavin Teal.
Over the first four frames, Rodriguez struck out 10, allowed a run on two hits and he walked four. In relief, Barber yielded seven runs via five hits.
TOPPINO & SONS 16, KEY WEST HOSPITALITY INN 10
Toppino carved out 15 runs in the first and had to keep KW Hospitality Inn in check to preserve the W.
Ryland Brown doubled and singled for three RBI, Chay Blanco and Jaxon Santelli each had a two-run double, Mason Waldner singled home a pair of runners.
Over two in the hill, Hunter Hill struck out six, walked one.
Key West Hospitality Inn’s Able Smith was 3-for-3 with three RBI, Cole Johnson tripled and doubled to plate four runs and with base hits was Armands Berzins and Justin Osborne.
BODYZONE 13, KEY PLAZA CREPERIE 12
BodyZone’s Jacob Rodriguez singled two times, James Barber smacked a run-scoring double, Wyatt Grizzle-Manning singled home a pair of runs as Landon White, Billy Robinson, Gavin Teal and Alexander Cordero all singled.
On the mound, Barber fanned eight, allowed five runs on three hits.
Key Plaza Creperies’ Ryder Almeda doubled and singled for two RBI, Landon Caraballo drove in three runs on two hits, Jayden Lopez tripled home two, Ryan Martinez slugged a run-scoring double as Roman Lepowski, Khai Mellies and Marcell Major each had a base hit.
LINDA D SPORTFISHING 14, KEY WEST HOSPITALITY INN 9
Down four runs, Linda D reeled in 11 keepers in the bottom of four. Jimmy McCain doubled and singled twice to plate four runners; Gavin Cobb drove in two runs on two hits, Alexander Wickers singled two times, Cayden Gonzalez had a two-run base hit and Carlton Howard, Christian Barrows each had a base hit.
Cobb allowed nine runs on nine hits and Wickers came in the final two-thirds of an inning to strike out the final two batters.
The innkeepers Cole Johnson tripled and doubled for two RBI, Kristopher Barroso thumped a three-base hit and base hit to send three home; Armands Berzins doubled two times for two RBI as Luke Barroso, Abel Smith and Justin Osborne each doubled.
Over the first three innings, Berzins struck out seven.