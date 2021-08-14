The Key West 10U All Star team, clockwise from the bottom, Nicholas Talpasz, Mason Waldner, Leo Thibault Tyrone Cervantes, Brice Barth, Jayce Fernandez, Calvin Lee, Niko Prokurat, Sam Boa, and Kaden Savedra, with Head Coach Tyrone Cervantes and Assistant Coach Chris Barth (no pictured), were selected to partake in the Cal Ripken World Series, which was played from Aug. 6-13 is Palm Beach Gardens.
From Hawaii to New Hampshire, California to Florida, a total of 16 states were represented at the Cal Ripken Little League World Series, which was held from Aug. 6-13 in Palm Beach Gardens, and of those team were the 10U Key West All-Stars.
The Little Conchs — who were ranked No. 1 in the Nation to open the season playing as the Island Dogs — began the tournament with games against teams from Dover, Jacksonville Beach and Honolulu, before garnering their first tournament victory, 9-3, against South Lexington.
That seeded Key West as the No. 4 seed in the Iron Man Bracket, but their tournament play would be short lived after that as they were eliminated by a Southeastern Kentucky in the first elimination game to end the summer run on Wednesday, Aug 11.
On Aug. 4, Mayor Teri Johnston and the City Commission commended the team for earning the honor of participating in its first Cal Ripken World Series. Key West was one of six teams from the state of Florida represented at the tournament, while also participating were three teams each from Kentucky, Virginia and Indiana, two from North Dakota, Maine, New Jersey and California and one each from Hawaii, Arkansas, Missouri, Oregon, Washington, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, and Alabama.
“This special baseball opportunity is the result of hard work and great effort by the 10U All Star coaches and the baseball families,” reads the commendation from the City Commission. They also noted that Key West has a rich and storied baseball history with many talented, excellent Little League teams through the years. This All Star 10U Team represents the pride the community takes in its children.