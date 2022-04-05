Even though a 13-game win streak came to an end for 5 Brothers, the top team in the Key West Men’s Softball League still holds a four-game advantage in the battle for the No. 1 seed in the playoffs. In second is Roostica, which lost in a head-to-head matchup with the top squad, leaving the No. 2 team just a game in front of Key West Fisheries while defending champion Rodriguez Cigars sits three games out of second and seven out of first.
Roostica 25, The Sheild 24
Looking to beat just its second team this season, The Sheild was within striking range of Roostica nearly the entire contest, tying the game in the top of the seventh and final frame only to give it away in the bottom of the inning for the one-run difference.
Cooking up five hits each for the victorious Roostica, were Rakio Caradad, who had two doubles, a home run and four RBI, and Brandon Presley, who had two doubles and two triples. With four hits were Hugo Valdez III, including a double and home run, and Ralph Henriquez, who doubled and homered twice for six RBI. Anthony Henriquez doubled twice and singled, Junior Guieb doubled and singled, while Andy Perez hit a home run as part of his two hits, Mike Henriquez tripled and Hugo Valdez Jr. singled.
For The Sheild, Alain Penoso had two home runs on three hits, Osmani Esponzoa and Mandy Sanchez each contributed two hits and Paco Galvin doubled.
5 Brothers 26, Key West Fisheries 16
A 12-run outburst by 5 Brothers in the fourth made the difference in the final outcome as K.W. Fisheries never recovered, scoring only five more runs the rest of the way, allowing the league leaders to cruise to the victory.
Oni Ferrerio Jr. needed to triple to complete the cycle but still had two doubles, two home runs and nine RBI on five hits, Tony Guieb had a two-base hit and three base hits, Armando Rojas added a pair of two-bagger, and two one-bagger, and Joey Figueroa singled twice, tripled and homered, Alex Ornelos and Lito Solorrus both had three hits, including a home run, Xavier Perez doubled and singled and Marlon Manresa had a base hit.
Going 4-for-4 for K. W. Fisheries was Rakio Alfonso, with a triple, home run and four RBI, Ronnie Presley reeled in a double and home run, D’Anthony Rodriguez a home run and single, Lito Lopez a double and single, Tony Alfonso and Alexey Vergas had two hits each and with a double was Marty Gregurich.
5 Brothers 27, Roostica 22
In the battle between the top two teams in the standings, it was the No. 1 squad, 5 Brothers, that held off the No. 2 team, Roositca, with eight unanswered runs between the sixth and seventh innings to further extend its gap for the top spot in the playoffs.
Needing a triple for the cycle, Joey Figueroa had two doubles, a home run and a single for 5 Brothers, Lito Socorrus doubled twice and singled, Armando Rojas and Oni Ferreiro Jr. singled, doubled and homered Sam Calaham had two home runs and a triple for seven RBI, Marlon Manresa doubled twice, Tony Guieb doubled once and singled, Xavier Perez singled twice and with a home run was Michael Olivera.
With a two-base hit and two base hits from Roostica was Johnny Monsalvatage, Joe Stickney, and Lane Hilliard, Andy Perez parked two long balls and singled for five RBI, Rakio Caardad hit a home run and two singles, with two hits each were Hugo Valdez Jr., with a doubled, Brandon Presley, with a triple, and Junior Guieb, with a home run. Miguel Gonzalez doubled twice, and Hugo Valdez III doubled once.
Key West Fisheries 26, Rodriguez Cigars 25
Scoring 12 runs in the bottom of the first seemed to be enough for the K.W Fisheries, holding that double-digit advantage until the final at-bats, but Rodriguez Cigars rallied for 10 in the seventh which would prove to be one run shy of tying the game.
Getting five hits apiece in the winning effort for K.W. Fisheries was Rakio Alfonso, with two doubles, a home run and four RBI, D’Anthony Rodriguez, with a home run and six RBI, and Marty Gregurich, with four hits were Tony Alfonso, with a double, and Alexey Vergas, while Ariel Herrera, Ronnie Presley, Rafael Acevey and Devin Butler all had three hits.
With three doubles, two singles and a triple, Danny Difabio was 6-for-6 for Rodriguez Cigars, Paul Sanchez went for the cycle with two doubles, a triple, a home run and a single for five RBI, Joe Stickney had two doubles and two singles, and Dexter Butler also had four hits, Jason Phahl singled, doubled and tripled, Andrew Rodriguez hit two long balls for five RBI, Harry Milliken tripled and singled, Joal Rivero homered and singled and Ben Blattenbeger doubled.
Rodriguez Cigars 23, 5 Brothers 22
Despite surrendering 12 runs in the first, the defending champs, Rodriguez Cigars, send a message to the current top squad, 5 Brothers, as they chipped away at the lead, going into the bottom of the seventh ahead by a run, and then holding onto the one-run win.
In winning form, Andrew Rodriguez was 5-for-5 with two singles, two doubles and a triple, Danny Difabio stretched out an inside-the-park home run as well as and hitting one over the fence and singling twice for seven RBI, Joe Stickney doubled twice, singled and hit a home run for five RBI, Paul Sanchez had a two-base hit and two base hits and Troy Curry had a two-bagger and a single, Joal Rivero doubled and singled, and Dexter Butler singled twice and with one base knock was Harry Milliken.
For 5 Brothers, Lito Socorrus doubled and homered and singled twice, Armando Rojas and Casey Taylor had two doubles and two singles, Oni Ferrerio Jr. had a two-base hit and two base hits for five RBI, Joey Figueroa hit a home run and singled twice, Tony Guieb and Marlon Manresa, with a home run, both had two hits, and Angelo Guieb singled.