Race monitor Jarvis Moore, left, ushers competitors Sydney Minor, 9, center, of Summerland Key, and ‘A Christmas Story’-themed, Cudjoe Key-based couple Tony DiFolco (bunny), with canine Shango, and Stephanie Mosquera-DiFolco (‘Fragile’ lamp), with canine Charlie, across the finish line during Saturday morning’s A Positive Step of Monroe County Rudolph Red Nose 5K.
Eleven-month-old Theodore Welsh of Key West awaits the starting gun at A Positive Step of Monroe County Rudolph Red Nose 5K. With propulsion assistance from his father, Jeff Welsh, Theodore was first to cross the finish line.
Carol Tedesco/Keys Citizen
Hans de Groot and Colbin Hill took third and second, respectively, in Saturday morning’s A Positive Step of Monroe County Rudolph Red Nose 5K.
Carol Tedesco / CarolTedesco.com
Six-year-old Sadie and mom, Angelina Asher, were among the walkers.
Carol Tedesco / CarolTedesco.com
It was a perfect day for a stroll around Key West’s streets as 220 runners and walkers took part in the 14th edition of A Positive Step of Monroe County’s Rudolph Red Nose 5K on Saturday, Dec. 17.
The event, produced in partnership with the Key West Southernmost Runners Club, raises funds each year for the APSMC and associated programs. Participants were invited to don their festive holiday jammies and dress up in festive attire to add to the fun.
The top three finishers were led by 35-year-old Jeff Welsh from Key West with a time of 19:00 over the 3.1-mile course that started and finished at the Southernmost Beach Café.
Colbin Hill, a Key West High School harrier, was second overall in a time of 20:12, and Hans De Groot clocked a 20:27 for third overall and was the top male master’s runner.
The top female runner was Alina Orel of Key West in a time of 23:08, and the No. 1 female master’s runner was Bedford, Massachusetts resident Jane Wilkinson with a time of 24:47.
Awards went to overall male and female winners, master’s male and female winners and the top two males and females in each age group. Certificates were awarded to the top three male and female walkers.
The APSMC is a non-profit organization serving Monroe County’s highest-risk kids and their families since 1999. For information or to donate, visit https://www.apsmc.org/.