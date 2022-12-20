It was a perfect day for a stroll around Key West’s streets as 220 runners and walkers took part in the 14th edition of A Positive Step of Monroe County’s Rudolph Red Nose 5K on Saturday, Dec. 17.

The event, produced in partnership with the Key West Southernmost Runners Club, raises funds each year for the APSMC and associated programs. Participants were invited to don their festive holiday jammies and dress up in festive attire to add to the fun.