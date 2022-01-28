The camaraderie began on Monday with a week’s worth of activities throughout Key West, but now the real reason the 27 women’s flag football teams have assembled in town, the 30th annual Kelly McGillis Women’s Flag Football Tournament, begins on Friday, Jan. 28, with simultaneous kickoffs at Tommy Roberts Memorial Stadium and Bernstein Park at 10 a.m.
All 12 of the women’s teams will play at least once on Friday, with three games scheduled to be contested at Tommy Roberts between the upper-division squads.
“I put the top teams at Tommy Roberts for a reason,” said International Women’s Flag Football Association founder and president Diane Beruldsen, noting that beyond seasoned veteran programs like the Cat 5, Blue Wave and BT All Stars out of Virginia in the upper division, she is also looking forward to the potential of the Lady Eagles as well as the Honduran ladies. “The St. Louis Logos are also back and have proven to be competitive in the past.”
The women’s lower division is where the Key West Leo and Big Pine women will play, as well as the local squad RFTN Sosa, which Beruldsen expressed she expects to be one of the favorites this year.
“I would say the team for them to beat would be First Order out of the Miami area,” Beruldsen said about RFTN Sosa’s chances to win the lower-division title. “Also the Big Pine women, three years ago it was the daughters who started and the moms were coaching, but they stuck together and now the moms are playing and they are pretty competitive.”
Beruldsen also pointed out the Morocco Dragons, as well as the Faraville Loose Women, which have four players from Jamaican and three from El Salvador on the rosters, could also play a factor in deciding the lower division. Even though the Loose Women roster is nearly fielded out, Beruldsen noted they are always looking for more players to join the action and anyone interested can call her at 305-896-8678.
“We are always looking for ladies who want to learn about the sport of football,” said the IWFFA founder.
Saturday is when the action doubles, as the six junior teams from HOB, Key West High, Marathon, Key Largo and Sugarloaf will being play on the Poinciana turf, the nine girls squads — aged 8 to 11 from Gerald Adams, Marathon, Poinciana, Sigsbee, Sugarloaf, and Big Pine — take over on Bernstein Park, while the women shift to DeWitt Roberts Field in the Wickers Sports Complex.
“My hardship this year is that I needed double the number of volunteers,” said Beruldsen. “Next year we will have the junior field back up and running, with the artificial turf, which will be different for us, but this year we are still looking for volunteers now, so anybody who wants to help, come on out.”
Sunday brings an end to the week worth of fun with the championship games, the girls title tilt scheduled for 3:30 p.m. at Bernstein Park, the juniors at 2:30 on DeWitt Roberts Field, while Tommy Roberts has a slate full on the gridiron with the women’s lower- and upper-division winners to be crowned before the World Challenge at 7 p.m.
“We are also looking for an announcer, especially for Sunday at Tommy Roberts,” said Beruldsen, noting games will be played there from 8 in the morning until 8 at night during the final day of play. “Entry is free to every event, so come out and enjoy the games.”