Daily downpours for nearly a week kept the diamond at DeWitt Roberts Field downright unplayable for a majority of the days, leaving just a doubleheader on one night that would be dominated by defending champion 5 Brothers.
As the action starts back up this week, 5 Brothers now holds a two-and-a-half-game lead on the rest of the league, with Roostica and the Outlaws tied for second, and a half-game back is Rodriguez Cigars. The Stock Island Boys are four games back, while Fire Fighters were forced to forfeit a pair and are still looking for that first win in the early going.
5 BROTHERS 18,
ROOSTICA 2
Never trailing in the game, 5 Brothers had the contest finished in the five frames while allowing Rosstica to score just two runs.
Perfect at the plate in four trips for 5 Brothers was Joey Figueroa, Armando Rojas homered and singled twice, Angelo Guieb had three singles, while Casey Taylor singled, doubled and tripled for four RBI. Tony Guieb, Oni Ferreiro Jr., Michael Olivera and Marlon Manresa all had two hits a piece and with one each were Alex Ornelos, with a double, and Terry Johnson.
For Roostica, Andy Perez and Howie Snider both doubled and singled, while with hits were Rakio Caradad, Junior Guieb and Hugo Valdez III.
5 BROTHERS 11,
RODRIGUEZ CIGARS 10
A seven-run-outburst by Rodriguez Cigars put 5 Brothers’ unbeaten record in jeopardy, but the defending champ 5 Brothers were able to hold Rodriguez Cigars to just two runs the rest of the way, which was enough to pull out the one-run victory and remain perfect on the season.
Needing just a single for the cycle, Sam Callaham had a double, triple and an inside-the-park home run for 5 Brothers, while also with three hits was Alex Ornelos. Oni Ferreiro Jr. and Michael Olivera doubled and singled, Armando Rojas, Angelo Guieb and Casey Taylor each had two hits, Xavier Perez doubled and Terry Johnson singled.
Bobby Lowe stroked a double, triple and a pair of singles for Rodriguez Cigars, going 4-for-4, Will Anderson had a three-base hit and two base hits, Andrew Rodriguez tripled and singled, Danny Difabio and Devin Butler both doubled and singled, Rocky Ramirez had two hits and with one apiece were Paul Sanchez, Garett Frey and Dexter Butler.