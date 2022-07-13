For just the second time in the season, defending champion 5 Brothers suffered a loss, for the second time by a run to the Outlaws, which now leaves a virtual tie atop the Key West Men’s Softball League standings, as either Rodriguez Cigars or Rosstica were going to be even in the L column when the two squads closed out the week, both entering the matchup with a pair of losses.
It would be Rodriguez Cigars (8-2 overall) garnering the victory to now stand a game behind 5 Brothers (10-2), while Rosstica (7-3) fell two games behind, with the Outlaws (5-5) back at .500 after defeating the defending champs, leaving the Stock Island Boys (2-10) and the Fire Fighters (1-11) to battle to remain out of the cellar.
Just a handful of games remain before the playoffs are scheduled for Saturday, July 23, at DeWitt Roberts Filed.
OUTLAWS 28,
5 BROTHERS 27
Scoring in every at-bat, 5 Brothers seemed to be in control with a 14-0 run through the third and fourth frames for a five-run advantage, but the Outlaws responded by outscoring the defending champs by eight in the final two innings to secure the second victory of the season against the league leaders.
Perfect at the plate in five trips for the Outlaws was Alexey Vergas, Lester Jaume blatsed a pair of home runs, as well as a double in four hits for six RBI, also with four hits were Marty Gregurichm with a double and our RBI, Tony Alfonso, with a double, and Fausto Suarez, two going for doubles, with a two-base hit and two base hits were Rakio Alfonso and Axel Otero, Paco Galvin doubled and tripled, and Yasbier Shobert doubled and singled, Kevin Rivera homered and Jorge Martinez singled.
With a pair of singles and doubles, and a home run, Armando Rojas led the way for 5 Brothers, Angelo Guieb was all about the fours, getting four hits, one for four bases, all good for four RBI, Alex Ornelos had an inside-the-park home run, three singles, and eight RBI, Lito Solorrus doubled as part of his four hits, Joey Figueroa had two doubles and a single, Oni Ferreiro Jr. upped the ante with two doubles and a home run, while adding two hits apiece were Xavier Perez and Terry Johnson, one a triple.
5 BROTHERS 18,
STOCK ISLAND BOYS 17
Trailing by seven runs entering the bottom of the sixth inning, 5 Brothers rallied for a 10-spot in the bottom of the sixth, which turned out to be their final turn at the plate, as the Stock Island Boys only responded with two runs in the seventh to lose by a run despite scoring in every at-bat and outhitting the 5 Brothers by five.
Piling on a pair of triples, double and single, Armando Rojas stacked the win for 5 Brothers, Angelo Guieb and Xavier Perez homered and singled three times, Lito Solorrus added two triples, Joey Figueroa a triple and single, Alex Ornelos a double and single, Terry Johnson a double and triple, while Oni Ferreiro Jr singled.
For S. I. Boys, Lazarito Rivera double, Alain Pedrosa double and Eduardo Tornac triple had 2 hits.
RODRIGUEZ CIGARS 21,
OUTLAWS 20
A 10-run lead for Rodriguez Cigars after five complete was erased by the Outlaw with 13 runs in the top of the sixth, but that would by the Outlaws final runs opening the door for Rodriguez Cigars to score four runs in its next two trips to the plate for the walk-0ff victory.
A team-best of four hits was had by Rodriguez Cigars’ Bobby Lowe, while with three knocks each was Troy Curry, with two doubles, a home run and six RBI, and Paul Sanchez, with two doubles, Clinton Storr tripled and homered, Joal Rivero had a pair of 2 doubles, Garret Frey doubled and had an inside-the-park home run, Danny Difabio had two hits, Nick Rodriguez contributed one, Dexter Butler doubled and Will Anderson tripled.
Collecting four hits apiece for the Outlaws were Kevin Rivera, with a home run, Rakio Alfonso, with a double and four RBI, Marty Gregurich, with a home run and four RBI, and Tony Alfonso, with three hits each were Lester Jaume home, with a run and four RBI, Axel Otero and Paco Galvin while Alexey Vergas and Lesler Jaume both singled.
RODRIGUEZ CIGARS 18,
ROOSTICA 17
The battle for second place would go into extra innings, as Roostica had an answer for every one of Rodriguez Cigars’ outbursts, including an eight-run seventh to send the game into the extra frame tied at 15. That was until the eighth when Rodriguez Cigars scored three and then held Rosstica to just two runs for a one-run triumph.
Pairing up his doubled and home runs, Troy Curry had four RBI on his four hits to guide Rodriguez Cigars to the W, Bobby Lowe doubled twice and singled once, Clinton Storr doubled, singled and homered, Will Anderson doubled, singled and tripled, Dexter Butler finished with a pair of doubles and single, Devin Butler had two hits, Garret Frey homered and singled and Paul Sanchez tripled and singled.
For Roostica, Hugo Valdez Jr. had four hits, Andy Perez tripled as part of hits three hits, Rakio Caradad parked a long ball and singled three times for four RBI, Mike Abreu sent two over the fence for homers, and singled for five RBI, Hugo Valdez III pitched in with three hits, Anthony Henriquez doubled and singled, Lane Hilliard doubled and Howie Schnider singled.