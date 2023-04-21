All season it was Rodriguez Cigars that led the way in the Key West Men’s Softball League standings, followed closely by 5 Brothers, and in the playoff on Saturday, April 8, it was a similar outcome as both teams made it to the championship game, where 5 Brothers, which had already defeated Rodriguez Cigars previously in the tournament, was able to pick up the victory to reclaim the crown back from Rodriguez Cigars, who were the defending champions, during the double-elimination bracket play.
Paradise Construction 14,
Boo-Ya Fishing 13
In a game that had six lead changes and was tied twice, it would be Paradise Construction that came out on top in the end with five runs in its final at-bat then holding Boo-Ya Fishing to just two for the win.
Getting a hit in all four of his trips to the plate was Paradise Construction’s Rakio Alfonso, with a double, adding two home runs and a double apiece were Ronnie Presley and Lito Lopez, Pabel Norquoa and Anthoney Rodriguez also has three hits.
For Boo-Ya, Miguel Gonzalez had two doubles and three hits, while with two hits each were Juan Sosa, with a double and home run, Lane Hilliard, Junior Guieb and Nelson Fonseca, who had a triple.
5 Brothers 19,
Total Service Painting 10
Scoring six runs in its final to at-bat was not enough to spark a comeback at Total Service Painting after 5 Brothers touched home 11 times in its first two frames and then seven more times in the fourth to cruise to the win, powered by Sam Calham, who was 4-for-4 with three home runs, Oni Ferrerio Jr. also homered with two singles, and Rakio Caradad doubled, tripled and homered. Joey Figueroa contributed a double and triple, Michael Olivera had a double and single, Jordan Figueroa had two doubles, and Lito Solorrus had three singles.
Manolito Roldan doubled and tripled for Total Service Painting, Judi Valido doubled and singled, and Jose Rodriguez homered and singled. Adding hits were Alexey Vergas, a double, Manuel Roldan, a double, and Eddie Torna and Damian Alvares.
Rodriguez Cigars 24,
Paradise Construction 12
Twelve runs in the first inning by the No. 1 team entering the tournament was simply too much or Paradise Construction to overcome, as Rodriguez Cigars never looked back.
Troy Curry had a triple and pair of home rund and Will Anderson doubled three times as they both went 4-for-4 in the winning effort, aided by a double, triple and inside-the-park home run from Andrew Rodriguez, Kevin Chapman’s triple and two home runs, three hits from Bobby Lowe, a double and homer by Mikey Abreu, two singles for Garett Frey, a double by Paul Sanchez and singles for Danny Difabio and Radier Gonzalez.
Despite having Ariel Herrera, Ronnie Presley, with a home run, and Marty Gregurich, with a double, all go 3-for-3, Paradise simply could not keep up. Anthony Rodriguez added two hits and with one were Rakio Alfonso, Tony Alfonso and Pabel Noguera, while Alex Thomas tripled.
Boo-Ya Fishing 25,
Total Service Panting 9
In the first elimination game of the afternoon, Boo-Ya Fishing scored in every frame to send Total Service Painting packing for the season behind the bats of Casey Taylor (triple) and Miguel Gonzalez (home run) who were both 4-for-4, Joe Stickney tripled and singled twice, Howie Schneider and Lane Hilliard doubled and singled, Juan Sosa and Chris Hilliard had a pair of hits, and with one each were Nelson Fonseca, Junior Guieb and Jason Yarbrough.
Attempting to keep Total Service in play were Jose Rodriguez with a double and home run, Eddie Torna with a triple and single, while Manolito Roldan, Alexey Vergas, Rabdy Acosta and Danian Alvares all singled.
5 Brothers 16,
Rodriguez Cigars 13
In the battle of the eventual title tilt, it was 5 Brothers that took the first big W of the day, as the game was tied twice and each team had a lead three different times, only to have 5 Brothers score five of the final seven runs of the contest to come out triumphant.
Perfect in three trips to the plate for the victors were Sam Calaham, with a double and home run, and Xavier Perez, with a double, Armando Rojas doubled and homered, Lito Solourus and Jordan Figueroa doubled as part of their two hits, Hugo Valdes and Marlon Manresa singled twice, Rakio Caradad and Joey Figueroa both triple and Tony Guieb singled.
Rodriguez Cigars had Troy Curry and Danny Difabio, with a home run, each smash three hits, Bobby Lowe and Kevin Chapman both connected on a home run and single, Andrew Rodriguez had two doubles Paul Sanchez tripled, Radier Gonzalez homered and with hit base hits were Mikey Abure, Will Anderson, Garett Frey and Devin Butler.
Paradise Construction 17,
Boo-Ya Fishing 6
For the right to play in the consolation championship, it was all Paradise Construction as Rakio Alfonso was 4-for-4 2 with a home run, Lito Lopez doubled and homered twice, and Marty Gregurich was a double shy of the cycle with a single, triple and home run, Ariel Herrera and Anthony Rodriguez each had two hits and with one was were Ronnie Presley, Pabel Noguera and Alex Thomas.
For Boo-Ya Fishing, Miguel Gonzalez, with a double, and Jason Yarbrough had three hits apiece, Lane Hilliard also doubled while with hits were Howie Schneider and Juan Sosa.
Rodriguez Cigars 16,
Paradise Construction 0
After playing the game prior, Paradise Construction did not have the steam to keep up with Rodriguez Cigars, who advanced to the championship round.
Both going 3-for-3 for Rodriguez Cigars were Paul Sanchez, who tripled, and Kevin Chapman with two doubles, Bobby Lowe, Troy Curry, Radier Gonzalez, Devin Butler and Garett Frey all had a double as part of their two hits, Danny DiFabio cranked a home run, and with singles were Mikey Abreu and Will Anderson.
Areil Herrera, Ronnie Presley, Lito Lopez, Anthony Rodriguez, Marty Gregurich and Alex Thomas all singled in the final game for Paradise.
5 Brothers 14,
Rodriguez Cigars 13
Needing seven runs in the final frame to mount the comeback, Rodriguez Cigars scored six with the potential go-ahead run on the base paths, but 5 Brothers picked up the final out to secure the championship.
With the big bats in the final game of the season, Oni Ferrerio Jr. and Rakio Caradad hit a double and home run and Sam Calaham also homered, while each were 3-for-3, Lito Solorrus also parked a shot as did Xavier Perez each getting two hits, Michael Olivera also had a pair of base hits, and with one each were Armando Rojas, Jordan Figueroa and Marlon Manresa.
For Rodriguez Cigars, Bobby Lowe, Troy Curry, Mikey Abreu, with a triple, Andrew Rodriguez, with a double and triple, and Garrett Frey, also with a double and triple, all had three hits while with two were Paul Sanchez, Will Anderson, Kevin Chapman, one a home run, Danny DiFabio, with a triple and home run, and Devin Butler.