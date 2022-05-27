A new season is underway for the Key West Men’s Softball League, and right away the defending champion 5 Brothers, along with runner-up Roostica, are back at the top of the standings as the teams won three of four games in the first week of action at DeWitt Roberts Field.
5 BROTHERS 23,
STOCK ISLAND BOYS 6
The reigning title-holders scored in three of their four at-bats to being the new campaign, in two of those frames 5 Brothers plated more than in a single at-bat than the Stock Island Boys did the entire game.
With four RBI, Tony Guieb had a three-base hit and four base hits, while going 5-for-5 in the win for 5 Brothers, Lito Socorrus and Sam Calaham both needed just a triple to complete the cycle while collecting four hits and four RBI each, Armando Rojas was also a thre-bagger away from the cycle in three hits, as also with four hits was Marlon Manresa, and with three hits was Oni Ferreiro Jr., including a home run and four RBI. Casey Taylor had a two-base hit and two base hits, and with two hits each were Javier Perez and Michael Olivera.
For the Stock Island Boys, Alain Pedroso was 3-for-3 with a double, while adding hits were Anthony Rodriguez and Bobby Lopez.
5 BROTHERS 26,
RODRIGUEZ CIGARS 22
Rodriguez Cigars scored in every frame, but it was not enough to keep up with the 10-run outburst by 5 Brothers, who rallied from an early 11-point deficit for the win.
Fives were wild for 5 Brothers in the win as Javier Perez was 5-for-5 and as a team they connected on five home runs. Those long balls came off the bat of Michael Olivera, who also double and had four RBI, in four hits, Lito Socorrus, who also tripled and had five RBI in three hits, Oni Ferreiro Jr. and and Casey Taylor, who also had three hits apiece, and Armando Rojas as part of his two hits. Tony Guieb added four hits in the winning effort, Sam Calaham hd three including a double, Joey Figueroa also connected on a trio of knocks and Marlon Manresa had two.
Rodriguez Cigars had but one home run by Clinton Storr, who also singled, Troy Curry need a home run to hit for the cycle, getting one triple, double and single, Danny Difabio, Rocky Ramirez and Dexter Butler all had a two-base hit and two base hits, Garett Frey chipped in with three hits, Andrew Rodriguez doubled and singled, Nick Rodriguez singled twice and Joal Rivero had a base knock.
ROOSTICA 29,
OUTLAWS 13
Back-to-back 10-run innings put the game out of reach for the Outlaws, as Roostica continued to pile on the runs for the victory.
More than half of the hits for Roostica came from just three players as Hugo Valdez Jr., with a double, Raiko Caradad, with two doubles and a home run for eight RBI, and Mike Abreu, with two doubles, two home runs and six RBI, had 15 of the 29 knocks in the win. Junior Guieb provided four hits, including a double, Hugo Valdez III doubled, homered and singled, Anthony Henriquez had three hits, Tommy Ruffanach roped a double and home run and with two hits was Howie Schnider.
With a home run and two singles for the Outlaws was Lito Lopez, while Yusbier Jibople doubled and singled twice and Jorge Martinez had three hits. Lester Jaume and Marty Gregurich both sent shots over the fence and singled, Alex Keenon pitched in with two hits, Ronnie Presley and Alexy Vergas both singled and Phil Castello doubled.
OUTLAWS 33,
STOCK ISLAND BOYS 18
The Stock Island boys attempted to keep pace, scoring in all but one inning, but the Outlaws out did them by scoring in every at-bat en route to the triumph.
Each going 5-for-5 for the Outlaws was Lester Jaume, with two doubles, two home runs and seven RBI, Ronnie Presley, with a trio of doubles and five RBI, and Marty Gregurich, with three doubles and a home run. Paco Galvin, Alexy Vergas and Phil Castello all also had three hits, and Lito Lopez singled and blasted a pair of home runs and four RBI, Yusbier Jibople had a two-base hit and two base hits, Alex Keenon and Jorge Martinez doubled and singled.
Alain Pedroso had a double and home run for the Stock Island Boys, while adding hits were Bobby Lopez and Eduardo Tornac.