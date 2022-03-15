Since losing the first game of the season, 5 Brothers reeled off 10 straight wins to improve to 10-1. With a pair of victories last week in Key West Men’s Softball League action at DeWitt Roberts Field, they remain a game and a half ahead of second-place Roostica, now at 9-3 after five consecutive victories.
Far behind is Rodriguez Cigars at .500 with a 5-5 mark, while Key West Fisheries is 3-5, Key West Firefighters 3-7 and holding up the bottom is the Stock Island Boys with a 1-10 record.
5 BROTHERS 25,
FIREFIGHTERS 4
Oni Ferreiro Jr. was 4-for-4 with a home run and triple for four RBI; Lito Solorrus also went yard and tripled with a base hit; Armando Rojas thumped a three-bagger, doubled and singled, Tony Guieb and brother Angelo Guieb each had a two-base hit and two base hits, and Xavier Perez singled three times. Michael Olivera doubled two times, Joey Figueroa and Alex Ornelos both doubled and singled, and Marlon Manresa singled.
Firefighters’ Stevie Monsalvatge put a pitch out of the park and doubled, Colton Butler went yard, Korey Rodriguez and P.J. Arencibia both doubled and David Flynn singled.
5 BROTHERS 29,
FIREFIGHTERS 8
Alex Ornelos homered inside-the-park, doubled and singled two times to plate four runs, Armando Rojas doubled twice and singled two times and with four base hits was Tony Guieb to power up 5 Brothers’ 32-hit attack.
Oni Ferreiro Jr. homered and singled two times for five RBI, Angelo Guieb tripled two times and singled, Marlon Manresa doubled twice and slapped a pair of base hits, Lito Solorrus snagged a two-base hit and two base hits; Joey Figueroa crushed a homer and doubled as Michael Olivera doubled and Xavier Perez added a base hit.
Bobby Lowe led the Firefighters with a pair of home runs, Stevie Monsalvatge and Colton Butler (double) stroked two hits apiece, Jake Black homered, Korey Rodriguez doubled and with a base hit was Robert Franco and P.J. Arencibia.
RODRIGUEZ CIGARS 22,
STOCK ISLAND BOYS 6
Dexter Butler doubled as part of his 4-for-4 night at the plate. Joe Stickney plated six via a home run and two singles, Joal Rivero cracked a trio of hits. Garrett Frey thumped a three-base hit two and base hits, Andrew Rodriguez and Danny DiFabio both doubled and singled, Clinton Storr singled twice, Jason Pfahl doubled and Daniel Garcia singled.
The Stock Island Boys’ Alain Trujillo slugged a pair of base hits and with a single was Osmani Espinoza and Alex Torres.
ROOSTICA 28,
STOCK ISLAND BOYS 7
Raiko Caridad was 6-for-6 with a homer, double and the rest singles to send seven home. Miguel Gonzalez went 5-for-5; Johnny Monsalvatge homered two times and singled to plate four, Brandon Presley singled, doubled and homered, Michael Henriquez doubled twice and went yard for five RBI, Junior Guieb, Andy Perez and Anthony Henriquez singled three times apiece, Hugo Valdez Jr. doubled and singled and Hugo Valdez III ripped a pair of base hits.
Alain Trujillo and Paco Galvin both had hits for the Stock Island Boys.
ROOSTICA 21,
KEY WEST FISHERIES 19
Raiko Caridad led Roostica going 5-for-5 with a home run and triple for five RBI. Andy Perez (6 RBI) and Miguel Gonzalez (4 RBI) each homered, doubled and had a base hit; Anthony Henriquez homered twice, once inside-the-park and doubled, Hugo Valdez Jr. singled three times, Johnny Monsalvatge doubled two times, Junior Guieb went yard and singled and with two hits were Mike Arencibia and Manny Estevez.
Key West Fisheries’ Lito Lopez homered two times with five RBI as part of his 5-for-5 night. Tony Alfonso tripled and singled three times, D’Anthony Rodriquez singled, doubled, tripled to plate four; Marty Gregurich singled twice, Raiko Alfonso tripled and with a base hit was Ariel Herrera, Ronnie Presley and Alexey Vergas.
KEY WEST FISHERIES 28,
RODRIGUEZ CIGARS 23
Ronnie Presley hit for the cycle with five RBI, Dexter Butler homered three times for seven RBI, Ariel Herrera singled four times, D’Anthony Rodriguez homered and slapped two hits for six RBI; Tony Alfonso doubled and singled twice, Lito Lopez nailed three hits. Marty Gregurich doubled and singled, Alexey Verges doubled with four RBI and Raiko Alfonso singled.
Rodriguez Cigars’ Paul Sanchez was 4-for-4 with a double and home run for five RBI; Daniel Garcia plated five via a pair of long balls and singled, Andrew Rodriguez nailed a base hit, triple and went yard and Garret Frey doubled and singled two times. Juanito Menendez, Harry Milliken and J.J. Fallon (double) clubbed two hits each as Joe Stickney, Ben Blattenberger and Joal Rivero each had a hit.
ROOSTICA 28,
FIREFIGHTERS 7
Hugo Valdez III and Anthony Henriquez each went 4-for-4. Raiko Caridad homered two times and singled to plate five; Andy Perez (6 RBI) and Ralphie Henriquez each homered and singled twice, Joe Varela (double), Mike Arencibia and Junior Guieb slammed two hits each.
Hugo Valdez Jr. tripled and Johnny Monsalvatge doubled.
Firefighters’ P.J. Arencibia homered and singled, Korey Rodriguez thumped a three-base hit and base hit and Stevie Monsalvatge singled two singles. Raul Franco and Andre Guieb both hoisted a base hit.