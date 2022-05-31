In a championship rematch from last season, it was 5 Brothers that once against bested Roostica and now the defending champs are the lone unbeaten team in Key West Men’s League action after two weeks of play into the new season. Now at 4-0, 5 Brothers holds a game advantage on Roostica (3-1), with Rodriguez Cigars a game and a half back of first at 2-1, the Outlaws are at .500 at 2-2, and the Stock Island Boys (1-4) garnering a forfeit win against the still winless Fire Fighters.
5 BROTHERS 17,
ROOSTICA 13
In a tightly contested matchup, a seven-run fifth for 5 Brothers made the difference in the final score and put them back on top of the league standings, where they spent a majority of last season.
Going 3-for-3 with a home run and double for 5 Brothers was Alex Ornelos, Lito Socorrus contributed a pair of triples, Marlon Manresa a double and triple, Casey Taylor a double and single, and Joe Stickney a tripled and singled. Armando Rojas and Oni Ferreiro Jr. doubled, Javier Perez singled and Michael Olivera homered.
Raiko Caridad kept Roostica in the game with two home runs and four RBI, Lane Hilliard doubled and tripled, Anthony Henriquez and Mike Abura tripled and singled, Hugo Valdez Jr. doubled, Junior Guieb homered and Hugo Valdez III singled.
5 BROTHERS 28,
OUTLAWS 19
It was a close contest until 5 Brothers broke out for 13 runs in the fifth and blanked the Outlaws in the sixth for the 10-run mercy-rule victory to remain undefeated through the first four games.
With a pair of triples and singles and four RBI, Tony Guieb was 4-for-4 for 5 Brothers, Oni Ferreiro Jr. was a double shy of the cycle going for three hits and four RBI, Joey Figueroa had a two base hit and two base hits, Terry Johnson had a three-base hits and a pair of two-base hits, Casey Taylor parked a shot and doubled, Angelo Guieb, Javier Perez, Michael Olivera and Marlon Manresa all contributed two hits, Armando Rojas tripled and Alex Ornelos doubled.
Hitting for the cycle for was Rakio Alfonso with doubles, a triple and home run while going 5-for-5 for Outlaws. Adding a two-base hit and two base hits were Alexey Vergas and Jorge Martinez, Lester Jaume homered and singled, Marty Gregurich launched two home runs, Ronnie Presley, Alex Keenon and Tony Alfonso doubled and singled and Yusbier Siboret had a pair of doubles.
OUTLAWS 29,
FIRE FIGHTERS 28
During a game that had 10 lead changes, Fire Fighters nearly picked up its first victory of the season, leading by two entering the final at-bats for Outlaws, but a trio of runs touched home in that frame for the walk-off victory.
With five hits each for the Outlaws, were Alexey Vergas with three doubles, a home run and four RBI, Ariel Herrera and Paco Galvin, who both doubled, with four hits was Lester Jaume, who tripled, Ronnie Presley doubled, and cracked two home runs for five RBI, Marty Gregurich singled, doubled, homered for six RBI, and scored the winning run. Lito Lopez blasted a long ball and singled twice, Jorge Martinez doubled and singled twice and with two hits each were Yasbier Siboret and Tony Alfonso, with a double.
Leading the charge for Fire Fighters was Stevie Monsalvatage with doubles and Raul Franco with a double and six RBI, as both had four hits, Benny Lowe sparked a pair of doubles and a home run, Stick Morales stroked two home runs and a double for six RBI, Robert Franco had a trio of hits, Colton Butler a two-base hit and two base hits, and Korey Rodriguez singled.
ROOSTICA 38,
FIRE FIGHTERS 17
The heat from Roostica was too much for the Fire Fighters to handle, as the lead was nine by the end of the third and more than doubled by the time the 15-run mercy-rule was implemented.
Each going for two home runs as part of their four hits for Roostica were Rakio Caidad, one via an inside-the-park variety, and Junior Guieb, Howie Schinder roped three doubles as part of his five hits, Hugo Valdez III had a double and four singles, Hugo Valdez Jr. also had four singles, Ralrhie Henriquez had a two-base hit and three base hits, Anthony Henriquez two doubles, a triple and single, while Mike Abreu tripled, singled and homered.
Perfect at the plate in four trips for Fire Fighters was Korey Rodriguez, with a home run, Benny Lowe connected on two home runs and a single for seven RBI, Stevie Monsalvatage had a two-base hit and two base hits, Robert Franco doubled and homered for five RBI, Stick Morales doubled and singled, and with singles were Colton Butler and Raul Franco.
ROOSTICA 28,
STOCK ISLAND BOYS 27
A 18-run outburst in the third for Roostica was not enough to shut down the Stock Island Boys, who rallied from five down in the top final frame to even the score only to let it slip away in the bottom.
Amassing eight RBI on three home run and a double while going 5-for-5 was Roostica’s Mike Abreu, as teammate Ralph Henriquez drove home five on a three-base hit and three base hits. Rakio Caridad tripled, homered and singled twice, Lane Hilliard had a trios of singles as well as a double, Junior Guieb pitched in with two doubles and a single, Howie Schneider had three singles, Hugo Valdez Jr. had one base hit and Hugo Valdez III parked a shot.
Lacing two home runs, a double and a single for five RBI for the Stock Island Boy’s was Anthony Rodriguez, Alex Torres stroked a double, home run and two singles for four RBI, with four singles each were Lazarito Rivera and Jose Garcia while with a base knock were Bobby Lopez, Alain Pedroso and Osmani Espinoza.
RODRIGUEZ CIGARS 24,
STOCK ISLAND BOYS 7
The Stock Island Boys could not get the bats going, scoring no more than three runs in any of the three frames they scored, and Rodriguez Cigars took advantage to end the game early.
Not missing at the plate, Bobby Lowe was 5-for-5 in the winning effort or Rodriguez Cigars, Troy Curry gapped three doubles, a home run and four RBI, Rocky Ramirez had a double, triple and single, Paul Sanchez doubled and singled three times, Danny Difabio parked a shot over the fence as part of his three hits, Garret Frey reached with two doubles and a triple, Joal Rivero had three base hits, Devin Butler doubled and singled and Dexter Butler singled.
For the Stock Island Boys, Anthony Rodriquez triple and singled, Jose Garcia had two hits, Bobby Lopez and Lazarito Rivera both double and Eduardo Tornac singled.