To begin the season, Roostica defeated 5 Brothers by the 15-run mercy rule back at the start of February. Fast forward three months and 15 games later, 5 Brothers stood firmly atop the Key West Men’s Softball league standings after rattling off 14 consecutive victories, entering the one-day playoff tournament on Saturday, April 30, at DeWitt Roberts Filed on the Wickers Sports Complex. After more than two months without suffering a loss, 5 Brothers needed just three more to finish off the season as the champions, which they did, including beating Rosstica twice by three runs for the league title.
Key West Firefighters 24,
Stock Island Boys 10
The bottom of the seeds opened the double-elimination tournament, and right away the Key West Firefighters proved they deserved to be ranked higher, as they scored in every at-bat to claim the 10-run mercy-rule victory midway through the fifth frame.
With four hits each for the Firefighters were Bobby Lowe, with two doubles, and Stevie Monsalvatage, with a double and triple, while Korey Rodriguez was a triple shy of the cycle reaching safely with a double, single and home run. Mike Balbuena and Chad Rodriguez, with a double, also had three hits, Colton Butler doubled and homered, Benny Lowe parked a shot, Andre Guieb tripled and Stick Morales had two hits.
Jose Rodriguez attempted to keep the Stock Island Boys in the game with two home runs for half his team’s RBI, while Alain Trujillo and Paco Galvin each had two hits and adding one were Lzarito Rivera and Alex Torres.
Key West Fisheries 12,
Rodriguez Cigars 8
The defending champion Rodriguez Cigars could not muster up a run at a third-straight title, as they never touched home for more than three runs in any inning, while Key West Fisheries did just enough in the low-scoring affair to advance in the bracket.
Racking in the runs for the Key West Fisheries were Rakio Alfonso, who had a grand slam as part of his three hits, D’Anthony Rodriguez, Rafeal Acebey and Marty Gregurich, who also contributed two hits, Lito Lopez blasted a home run while Ariel Herrera, Ronnie Presley, Tony Alfonso and Kevin Rivara all singled.
With extra basses in every one of his three trips to the plate, Danny DiFabio had a triple and two home runs for Rodriguez Cigars bringing in six runs, with a pair of hits was Paul Sanchez, Joe Stickney and Harry Milliken doubled, while Garret Frey, Dexter Butler, and Ben Blattenbeger singled.
5 Brothers 20,
Key West Firefighters 5
The eventual champion 5 Brothers score in just two at-bats but went for 11 in the second and nine in the fourth to end the game early via a 15-run mercy rule.
Lito Sollorrus, with a double and home run, Xavier Perez and Casey Taylor were all a perfect 3-for-3 in the win for 5 Brothers, Sam Calaham and Joey Figueroa doubled and homered, Oni Ferreiro Jr. had a two-base hit and two base hits, Tony Guieb had an inside-the-park home run, Angelo Guieb put one over the fence, Alex Ornelos and Marlon Manresa reached safely with two hits and Michael Olivera had one.
Firefighters had only eight hits in the loss, two by Stevie Monsalvatage including a double, Korey Rodriguez hit a home run, Jake Wheeler and Colton Butler a double, Mike Balbuena and Bobby Lowe a single.
Roostica 16,
Key West Fisheries 13
After surrendering 10 runs in the first, Key West Fisheries attempted to make a comeback scoring nine in the next two at-bats but it would prove to be too, little too late, as Roostica held on for the three-run victory with four in their final swings.
Going 3-for-3 in the winning effort was Raiko Caradad, including hitting a double and home run, Hugo Valdez Jr., Ralph Henriquez and Johnny Monsalvatage, with a double, all gaped two hits, Hugo Valdez III, Brandon Presley, Anthony Henriquez, Miguel Gonzalez and Junior Guieb all doubled, Joe Varela, Andy Perez and Mike Henriquez singled.
Falling to the losers bracket in the loss, Ronnie Presley still doubled three times while going 4-for-4 for K.W. Fisheries, Lito Lopez had three hits including a three-base hit, Rakio Alfonso homered and singled, D’Anthony Rodriguez doubled and singled, Rafael Acebey also hit a home run, Tony Alfonsoand Jorge Martinez doubled.
Key West Firefighters 17,
Rodriguez Cigars 7
The end of the road for Rodriguez Cigars came with a second straight loss, as Fire Fighters scored multiple runs in each of the first five innings to cruise to the 10-run mercy-rule finish.
Bobby Lowe, with two doubles, and Korey Rodriguez, with three doubles, were 4-for-4 in the win for Firefighters, with three hits was Stevie Monsalvatge, including a double and home run, also with two hits were Benny Lowe, one being a homer, and Mike Balbuena adding hits were Andre Guieb, Colton Butler, David Flynn and Chad Rodriguez.
Harry Milliken was also perfect for Rodriguez Cigars going 3-for-3 with a double, Clinton Storr had a pair of triples, Joe Stickney homered and singled, Paul Sanchez had a triple, Garret Frey a double, and with singles were Dexter Butler and Joal Rivero.
Key West Fisheries 25,
Stock Island Boys 11
The Stock Island Boys were also sent packing for the season with the second straight loss to begin the day, as K.W Fisheries put up more runs in its final at-bat than the S.I. Boys did the entire game.
K.W. Fisheries racked up 26 hits in the win, as Ariel Herrera doubled and tripled, going 5-for-5, Tony Alfonso was 4-for-4 with a double, while with three hits each were Ronnie Presley, with two doubles and a home run for five RBI, and Jorge Martinez. Lito Lopez tripled and singled in the winning effort, Marty Gregurich and Devin Butler both had a pair of hits, and adding one each were Raiko Alfonso, good for a home run, and Alexey Vergas.
Alex Torres homered and signled for the Stock Island Boys, Alain Trujillo and Lazaro Rivera both had two hits and with one was Paco Galvin.
5 Brothers 14,
Roostica 11
With the winner earning a berth in the championship series, Roostica battled back from a five-run early deficit to take a four-run advantage only to allow 5 Brothers to score nine times in the fifth and final frame to secure the three-run victory.
Sending a ball over the fence and three reaching with two singles for 5 Brothers was Angelo Guieb, while with two hits apiece were Tony Guieb, Lito Solorrus, with a triple, Oni Ferreiro Jr., Joey Figueroa, with a double, Casey Taylor and Armando Rojas, with a home run. Sam Calaham and Michael Olivera also hit a home run and Marlon Manresa connected on a double.
Roostica received two hits each from Raiko Caradad, a double and home run, Johhny Monsalvatage, one being a double, Brandon Presley, Lane Hilliard, with a double and Mike Henriquez, also doubling, while Hugo Valdez III homered and singled, and Ralph Henriquez, Miguel Gonzalez and Andy Perez all singled twice.
Key West Firefighters 14,
Key West Fisheries 13
In a game that saw six lead changes in just four and half innings of play, the Firefighters moved on after holding the Key West Fisheries to just one run in its final two swings, bringing an end to the Fishermen’s run.
With another at-bat Benny Lowe may have been able to go for the cycle but was still a perfect 3-for-3 with a triple, home run and six RBI in the win for the Firefighters, while also unblemished in three trips to the plate was Stevie Monsalvatage with a two-base hit and two base hits. Korey Rodriguez and Mike Babuena also had a two-base hit and two base hits, Bobby Lowe and Chad Rodriguez both singled twice and with one hit was Colton Butler.
K.W. Fisheries actually outhit Fire Fighters, as D’Anothny Rodriguez jacked a pair of home runs while Marty Gregurich had two doubles with each going 3-for-3. With two hits each were Ronnie Presley, Raiko Alfonso, with a triple, Devin Butler, with a double, and Alexey Vergas, Areil Herrera triples, Lito Lopez doubles and Jorge Martinez singled.
Roostica 19,
Key West Firefighters 4
The run from the No. 5 seed came to an end for Firefighters in the losers’ bracket championship game, as the long day caught up with them and after just two frames, Roostica was already in front by the 15-run mercy rule by scoring six in the first and 13 in the second.
With a double, two home runs and eight RBI, Rakio Alfonso powered Rosstica to the victory, going 3-for-3 as were Andy Perez, with a double, Brandon Presley, with a home run, and Johnny Monsalvatage, with a double, Hugo Valdez III, Miguel Gonzalez and Mike Henriquez all had two singles, Lane Hilliard also singled and rounded the bases on an inside-the-park home run while adding a hit was Hugo Valdez Jr.
Andre Guieb homered as Bobby Lowe, Colton Butler and Chad Rodriguez had hits for Fire Fighters.
5 Brothers,
21 Roostica 18
After losing the first game of its campaign, 5 Brothers won 17 of its next 18 games, including three straight in the playoffs, including holding off Rosstica who attempted to rally for a run but were shut down by the eventual champs in the final two frames.
Putting the winning touches on the title, Lito Socorrus was 4-for-4 with two home runs and two triples, for four RBI, as was Michael Olivera, with a double, two home runs and seven RBI, while with three hits were Sam Claham, who tripled and homered, and Xavier Perez, who also parked a shot. Oni Ferreiro Jr., Joey Figueroa doubled and singled, Marlon Manresa had two base hits, and with one each were Angelo Guieb, a double, Armando Rojas and Alex Oenelos.
Going 5-for-5 in the title tilt for Roostica was Brandon Presley, one good for an inside-the-park home run, Johhny Monsalvatage needed a triple to complete his cycle getting a single, double and two home runs for six RBI, with three hits were Andy Perez, one going over the fence, Miguel Gonzalez and Raiko Caradad, Hugo Valdez III, Anthony Henriquez, with a double, and Hugo Valdez Jr. each had two hits apiece, Mike Henriquez got around the bases on an inside-the-park home run and Lane Hilliard singled.