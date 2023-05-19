It was a very special Saturday morning at The Back Yard of Key West High School.
Key West Masonic Lodge No. 64 hosted the 50th Fifth-Grade Track Meet with schools from Marathon to Key West competing in the annual event.
Athletes came from Stanley Switlik, Sugarloaf, Gerald Adams, Horace O’Bryant and The Basilica School, and new to the group this year was Grace Lutheran.
The fifth-graders took part in the seven events that included the 60- and 100-yard dash, 4x100 relay, long jump, softball throw and the highly popular tug-of-war.
The HOB boys unseated champs Gerald Adams and topped Poinciana for the tug-of-war title, while the Gerald Adams girls did not relinquish their crown with the championship against HOB.
When the dust settled, Gerald Adams repeated as champions with 47 points, Sugarloaf was second at 33 points, Switlik was third with 23 points and was awarded the Sportsmanship Trophy, and HOB finished fourth with 21 points.
Gerald Adams PE coach Ashley Henriquez has been a major part of the meet since 2008. Along with coaches from competing schools and Key West High interim principal and track coach Dave Perkins, the meet is always a lot of fun for the athletes, as well as families and friends who came to cheer on their favorite team.
“It is my favorite day watching all the kids try their very best. They train for this every year and it’s so nice to see it come to fruition and their sportsmanship. They cheer from each other; we had kids on other team’s tug-of-war teams out of good sportsmanship and everyone being able to participate,” said Henriquez fighting back a few tears of joy. “Next year, 51, can’t wait.”
Most prep programs have a feeder program like baseball, softball and lacrosse, but track and field does not have specific programs at the middle school level, so this is a good way for Perkins to scout out a few up-and-coming athletes.
“It’s a great opportunity to see the kids and maybe get an eyeball on some of the kids that will eventually make their way to the high school,” Perkins said in between events. “It’s their first introduction to track and field. They get to see the track and see a little bit of what it is about.”
Masonic Lodge spokesman Matt Gibson said it is one of their favorite events each year.
“I’ve been involved personally for five years, and it’s an awesome time to see all these student-athletes out here participating with all their friends. We’re extremely grateful to be part of this and working with Ashley and her team to put it on,” stated Gibson.
