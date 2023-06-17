The road to the Final Four for the Key West High softball team the past two seasons began years prior when most every Lady Conch player started their careers in the friendly confines of the Rosa E. Hernandez Softball Field.

For the second consecutive season, the Lady Conchs advanced to the FHSAA Class 4A Final Four but could not have gotten there without years of learning about the game from local coaches and, of course, Lady Conchs coaches Jason Garcia and Erik Snow.

