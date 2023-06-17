Spottswood, Spottswood, Spottswood & Sterling third base coach Randy Sterling Jr. urged a baserunner to get to the bag as First State Bank’s Aleena Brown waited for the throw. The runner was safe on the play.
It was a close play at home as First State Bank leadoff baserunner Alice Garcia (No. 13) scored on a wild pitch against Spottswood & Sterling pitcher Sierra Sterling (No. 35) and catcher Kenzley Moore for a 1-0 lead in the B Division championship.
KFCU third baseman Leilani Barnes (No. 12) watched shortstop Ryli Malone get her glove down for a grounder but did not see Preferred Properties baserunner Lina Lopez taking off for third. Malone threw to first and Lopez scored on the play.
Key West High School seniors, left to right, Caroline Smith, Miesha Hernandez and Ty Cervantes, threw out the ceremonial first pitch on Wednesday, Feb. 8, as part of the opening ceremony for the Key West Girls Recreational Softball League.
Lady Conchs seniors had the privilege of throwing and catching the first pitch during the youth softball opening ceremony. From left, Caroline Smith, Isabella Franco, Miesha Hernandez, Madelyn Perusse, Ty Cervantes and Dharma Murray.
Maicee Gage got the start for Rotary against Florida Keys Electric in A Division play.
Arnold’s Charlie Bracher hit the top of the centerfield fence at Rosa E. Hernandez Softball Field with this pitch.
Citizen FKE’s Kaleaya Dickerson safely stole second on Arnold’s shortstop Mia Waldner with Kaidence Kosk on the backup.
Rotary coach Dave Black watched baserunner Lilee Gage touch first before the ball got to the glove of Firefighters’ Gianna Wardlow.
Ramona’s coach John Griffin fist-bumped Aliyah Arencibia after she drew a walk to get onboard first.
Umpire Tony Mendez and Arnold’s Towing catcher Charlie Bracher watched Lucy Katz crush this pitch for an extra base hit.
Lucy Katz went 3-for-3 in FKE’s win against Ramona’s.
FKE baserunner Chloe Kongos rounded second on Arnold’s Kaidence Kosk, headed to third and on to home for an in-the-park home run.
FKE first baseman Vivienne Lepowski could not get a handle on a shallow pop-fly near her team’s dugout.
Umpire Tony Mendez and Arnold’s catcher Charley Bracher watch Ramona’s Dakota Lettie slug an RBI triple.
Umpire Tony Mendez and Arnold’s Towing catcher Charlie Bracher watched as Aaliyah McLeod put this pitch at the base of the centerfield fence for an inside-the-park homer.
After letting up two runs, Arnold’s Towing head coach Missy Bracher called time to calm down her infield.
The high throw to FKE first baseman Vivienne Lepowski (No. 99) allowed B Bivision fill-in player Kinsley Moore (No. 22) to get a free pass to the bag in the A Division championship.
Charlie Lopez put the bat on the ball to help Rotary take a 3-0 first-inning lead.
FKE third baseman Aaliyah Mcleod got the throw and turned to tag out Rotary baserunner Rhyanna Rispoli in the A Division game.
Umpire Rick Grady made the call on Ramona’s baserunner Kai Malagon after she was tagged at home by Firefighters catcher Mary Ellen Searcy.
Arnold’s pitcher Mia Waldner ran hard but could not get this short popup.
Firefighters third baseman Shyla Waldon made a throw to first, while Rotary baserunner Rhyanna Rispoli (No. 1) took off for third base.
Firefighters first base Gianna Wardlow was ready for the catch and out in A Division action.
First State Bank baserunner Kenzie Cooke (No. 28) somehow beat the throw to Spottswood & Sterling catcher Kinsley Moore to score in B Division play.
With a KFCU runner on second, Preferred Properties pitcher Emily Davila let the yellow orb go in a B Division game.
Niles shortstop Grayson Wiggins (No. 4) watched second baseman Skylar Edwards make a nice catch on a fly ball.
First State Bank’s Kirra Ferrell watched her base hit fly into the outfield.
First State Bank baserunner Kayleigh Fraughton took off for second, stole third and scored in the B Division title game.
KFCU baserunner Penelope Gouge stole second and would have been safe against First State shortstop Jazmine Williams but she stepped off the bag and was called out by umpire Tony Mendez.
Preferred Properties pitcher Lina Lopez let a pitch fly to a Niles batter.
Preferred Properties baserunner Lina Lopez rounded second and headed to third base against Niles.
Umpire Bob Spray called Spottswood & Sterling baserunner Kinzley Moore (No. 22) safe on a dropped wild pitch by First State Bank catcher Kirra Ferrell.
Niles pitcher Sofia Niles helped deliver a win in recent B Division action.
Niles third base coach Randy Niles made sure baserunner Grayson Wiggins stuck on third as Preferred Properties shortstop Gianna Ramirez (No. 5) waited for the throw from third baseman Prudence Scull.
Preferred Properties Mia Perez singled up the middle on this swing of the bat.
Preferred Properties catcher Mia Perez stared down a baserunner at third base in B Division play.
Niles’ Halle Randolph got both hands up to secure a hard-hit grounder to first base.
Sierra Sterling crushed this pitch to left field for a walk-off, three-run triple for a 6-4 win against First State Bank.
The ball got to the glove of Spottswood & Sterling first baseman Sierra Sterling before First State baserunner Kayleigh Fraughton (No. 10) could tag the bag.
KFCU baserunner Mila Fernandez (No. 99) made it safely to first as First State Bank’s Grace Teet had her glove out for the throw.
First State Bank baserunner Alice Garcia (No. 13) made it to first on a dropped third strike throw to Preferred Properties Luella Thrift in B Division play.
First State Bank's Jazmine Williams got the glove down for a shot to shortstop but could not make the throw to first base.
The road to the Final Four for the Key West High softball team the past two seasons began years prior when most every Lady Conch player started their careers in the friendly confines of the Rosa E. Hernandez Softball Field.
For the second consecutive season, the Lady Conchs advanced to the FHSAA Class 4A Final Four but could not have gotten there without years of learning about the game from local coaches and, of course, Lady Conchs coaches Jason Garcia and Erik Snow.