Unless there was lightning, the game went on, as the Buccaneers and Ravens experienced at the George Mira Football Field on Saturday, Nov. 5. The turf surface allowed the teams to keep playing even in this downpour.
The Buccaneers and Seahawks captains watched legendary referee Glenwood Lopez do the coin toss before their B Division game. Lopez still referees youth and adult basketball and more than likely will be back tossing the coin this fall.
Seahawks fullback Devin Stehly (No. 22) shook off a trio of Buccaneers at the goal line to score a two-point conversion. Stehly and teammates went unbeaten during the regular season to finish with a 6-0 record in B Division play.
More than 150 youth football players took part in the first annual Thompson Family Football Camp on Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Matthew Gilleran Field at the Truman Waterfront Park. Led by Carolina Panthers tight end Colin Thompson and his family, several of his Panthers teammates and coaches, as well as Jacksonville Jaguar running back and Key West native Mekhi Sargent and numerous college and high school coaches took part in the two-hour camp. Each registered camper got a T-shirt, lunch and a goodie bag.
More than 100 youth football players were in attendance on Saturday, June 25, 2022 for the second annual Key West Football Camp at the George Mira Football Field. The third annual camp is slated for Saturday, Aug. 5.
Dakota Lettie, third from left, was named the 2022 Key West Youth Football League Homecoming Queen on Saturday, Nov. 5, in festivities at the George Mira Football Field. Members of the homecoming court, from left, Lily Elizabeth Smith, escorted by Matthew Chapman; Lettie, escorted by Kacper Kowalik; Shyla Waldon, escorted by Jonathan Holliman; and Danica Caraballo, escorted by Marvin Bien Aime.
Referee Chad Rodriguez sprinted with the Packers’ Justin Osborne (No. 10) on a touchdown run, as the Dolphins Donovan Staffney (No. 1) could not keep up the pace. Osborne led the Packers to an undefeated season in the C Division after not winning a game during the 2021 campaign.
Photos by RON COOKE/SCORE
The Smith Hawks Buccaneers cheerleaders went acrobatic before the Bucs broke the banner in the B Division game.
The Ryan Bail Bond Jaguars cheerleaders put on an exciting halftime performance as their team faced the Dolphins in C Division action.
Black squad coach Jimmy Greene Jr. went over a few things at halftime in the first game of the Flag Division all-star game at the George Mira Football Field.
Eli Osborne picked up a few yards before being stopped by the red squad’s defense during Flag Division all stars.
Mekhi Sargent signed hundreds of autographs on shoes, shirts, caps and balls for the second annual Key West Football Camp.
Players lined up to see if they could measure up to Carolina Panthers’ 6-foot, 5-inch tight end Stephan Sullivan at the Thompson Family Football Camp on Saturday, Feb. 4, at Matthew Gilleran Field.
Key West U9 all-star team, with quarterback Jaiden Lopez (No. 12) under center, came close to beating the Steelers in the postseason but came up short.
A whole lot more time, money and effort were invested in youth football during the past year.
Before the Key West Junior Football League kicked off in August of 2022, the second annual Summer Football Camp was conducted at the George Mira Football Field with NFL and hometown hero Mekhi Sargent along with collegiate and prep coaches bringing their expertise to more than 100 local youth.