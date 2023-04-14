The first month of the Key West Youth Lacrosse League was about practice and learning the basic skills of the game. Now, the game action has started at George Mira Field, with three sets of games every Saturday starting at 8 a.m., while the middle school boys have been making the trip north on a weekly basis to prepare for the high school grind.
BOYS 13/15
Key West 9, Jupiter 3
Scoring two-thirds of Key West’s goals in the win was Zack Payne, rippling the back of the next six times, to go along with two assists and five ground balls, Raffael Rice put it two more of the scores with three faceoff wins, an assist and three ground balls, Jonathan Oggeri also had a goal, Roman Van Loon contributed two assists, four faceoff wins, and four ground balls, Reif Wallen tallied six ground balls, with an assist and faceoff win, Brady Wright assisted a score, Kacper Kowalik finished with three ground balls, George Eggers two ground balls, while with one were Drew Grabus, Quinn Van Aller and Alex Sanchex, with Lemuel Roberts making eight saves.
American Heritage 11,
Key West 5
Netting a pair of goals with three ground balls and an assist for Key West was Reif Wallen, Zack Payne contributed goals, two assists and five ground balls, Roman Van Loon also scored once with an assist, four faceoff wins and four ground balls. Kacper Kowalik score with three ground balls, Sebastian Coronado and Scotty Meier both scooped two ground balls and Liam Pierce had one, Raffael Rice set up two assists with two face off wins, Jonathan Oggeri had an assist and two ground balls, Lemuel Roberts made five saves and Sandy Horn four ground balls.
Belen 8, Key West 3
It was a tough matchup for Key West as Sandy Horn led the way with two goals and four ground balls, the other score coming from Raffael Rice, who also had a ground ball. Zack Payne grabbed four ground balls to go along with an assist, Kacper Kowalik had three ground balls and an assist, Roman Van Loon and Reif Wallen both finished with three ground ball and Lemuel Roberts made four saves.
BOYS 10/12
White 17, Grey 4
Rippling the twine five times each for White were Gavin Cobb and Nick Wantzloeben, Kai Barrasso scored three times, Owen Daughtry twice and with one each were Tyler Harper and Luke Hughes, Julien Gehin had an assist and with four saves was Tony Garcia.
Grey was led by Landon Barrasso’s three goals, assist and five saves, Johnny O’Hearn as made five saves with Jackson Santelli scoring once.
GIRLS 13/15
Red 1, Black 0
Ashlyn Picco scored the lone goal of the game and scooped nine ground balls with the score set up by Ava Rodriguez who also had 11 ground balls, Ellen Van Aller finished with six ground balls, and with five each were Bella Ortega, Maddy Horner and Coral Bellingham.
Nora O’Hearn had an interception and 12 ground balls for Black, while Lill McBain had a game-high 13 ground balls, and Oliva Snell picked up five.
BOYS 7/9
GREY 4, WHITE 2
Kai Mularz netted three goals, won two faceoffs, had an assist and five ground balls, Grayson Russek added a goal, with two ground balls and an assist. Cain Guest finished with three ground balls and won five faceoffs, and Leonidas Pichardo had an assist and ground ball.
Tristian Acevedo scooped six ground balls and a score, Ollie Louchheim had five ground balls and a score, and Mason Cabrera a ground ball and assist.