It was a new dawning for the 2021 Key West Adult Basketball League as six teams began play in late June and will make a run for the championship slated for mid-September.
Most weeks three games are played — Monday and Wednesday evenings — all at the newly remodeled Douglass Community Center Gymnasium.
This year’s teams, Glory Boys elite (GBE), Snipers, Island Bred, Nothin Major, Tune Squad and Storm Surge, are made up of high school-aged players and coached by league organizer Demetrius “DR” Roach.
SNIPERS 81,
TUNE SQUAD 39
In the opening contest of the season, Snipers Lloyd Price drilled the nets for 18 points, and with 13 each were Odelton Page and Scott Jeudy, who had a team-high eight rebounds and four steals. Donjae Valdez and Skylar Kulchar each canned nine, Benjamin Moore Jr. finished with seven, Eric “Curry Bryant” Armstrong canned six points and was strong under the board with six rebounds and had nine assists. Kaiea Morton hit a trey as part of his five and Christian Stewart pulled down five rebounds, had a pair of assists with a free throw.
Tune Squad’s Michal Brablc ripped the nets for 14 points and 11 rebounds, Jan Koranda nailed the nets for eight with six assists and nabbed seven boards, Roger Hernandez picked up seven, Nicholas Mesnard had five points with three rebounds, Milan Calovic scored three with three boards and Esteban Orizi had five rebounds, five assists and two points.
STORM SURGE 64,
NOTHIN MAJOR 61
It was a big night for Malik Hunter with a league-high 33 points, 12 from the free throw line, and he added seven rebounds, two assists and four steals.
Jesse had three treys to finish with 12 points, three assists and two boards, Corey Vanderhoof netted 10 with three assists and three steals, Jonibek Muhsinov pulled down seven rebounds, and had three assist and three points, Luke Miller led the team with eight rebounds and netted two points.
Nothin Major was led by Nate Hayes with 17 points, five from the line and four boards, Jalen Matthews hit a pair of treys to go with his 13 points and three rebounds, Demetrius Johnson netted eight, four rebounds, two assists, with five points each were Darshaun Carey, Dequan Gardner and Irekaz Womack who had four boards and two assists. Daniel Dearman hit four points with four rebounds, as Keithy Valdez, with three rebounds, and Kelvin Taylor each netted a field goal.
GBE 45,
ISLAND BRED 38
Christian Stewart had a game-high 11 rebounds with a team-high 14 points and Mike Dinkins netted 11 points, nabbed five rebounds and two assists to lead GBE to a win.
Justin Allen Jr. finished with nine and seven rebounds and four steals, Timothy Lewis netted seven points, had five boards, two assists and one steal, Dominique Flynn nabbed a half-dozen rebounds, with two assists, two steals and three points and with three rebounds and a point was Chris Weaver.
Island Bred’s Antonio Guieb netted 16 points with two treys, nabbed five rebounds, Lamont Woods Jr. nailed the nets for 10 six from the line and grabbed seven rebounds, Saint Pierre Annylus put in six with five rebounds, Tony Roberts grabbed five rebounds and had four points Coach DR Roach netted a field goal and nabbed two rebounds and Gerald Hernandez got two boards.