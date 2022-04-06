The Southernmost Hockey Club slapped back into action after two Saturdays away with a full slate of games on Saturday, April 2, at the Southernmost Hockey Rink.
According to the schedule, there are three more weeks of regular-season games with postseason play on the docket to begin on Saturday, April 30, and run through May 21 (if necessary).
Meanwhile, games are played each Saturday with the first match at 9 a.m. and the day wraps up with the youngsters, 6-and-Under in the 3:15 p.m. matinee of sheer delight.
11-AND-UNDER
BASCOM GROOMS BARRACUDAS 9,
CHECK ELECTRIC LIGHTNING 3
The Bascom Grooms mascot, a stuffed barracuda, was a frequent flyer, touching down nine times on the deck of the Southernmost Hockey Rink.
Check Electric took an early 1-0 advantage on a goal by Lukas Zelezny, but the Barracudas tied the match at 1 with 5:10 in the first on the first of four goals by Gabriella Lopez. Bascom Grooms took a 2-1 lead on a goal by Wyatt Grizzle-Manning with Sebastian Davis on the assist.
With 50 seconds left in the opening period, Check Electric knotted the match on a Kristian Somuano goal.
At the 13:23 mark in the second period, Lightning’s Aidan Trujillo put his team ahead, 3-2, on an assist from Ryder Almeda. Bascom Groom tied the game at 3 at 13:32 in the third on the second goal from Lopez with an assist by Joshua Paidosh.
It was all Barracudas, scoring five more times and goalie Katalina Lopez shutting down the Lightning.
The ‘Cudas’ Roman Lepowski and Sebastian Davis scored a pair each.
DRN MOVING RED WINGS 7,
CHECK ELECTRIC LIGHTNING 4
Red Wings’ Jad DeForrest reeled off four goals to power the victory and with one goal apiece were David Gordillo Vera, Vivi Kenna and Avery Miller as Payton Melnyk had an assist.
Lightning’s Lukas Zelezny and Aidan Trujillo each scored once and each had one assist as Ryder Almeda and Anthony Linares each netted a puck.
18-AND-UNDER
GSCC GENERALS 3,
ANDREWS INN HURRICANES 3
The Hurricanes held a 3-0 advantage late in the second, but the Wrazen brothers staged a comeback for the Generals to knot the match.
At 10:40 in the first, Roan Milelli scored on an assist from Jacob Sheldon and the Hurricanes went up 2-0 at the 14:55 mark in the second with a goal from Robert Beras-Natera. Just over two minutes later, Sheldon netted a goal with an assist from Milelli and it was 3-0.
With 2:06 showing in the second, Marcus Wrazen powered the puck between the pipes for an unassisted goal and 3-1 game. With 9:43 in the third, James Wrazen made it 3-2 with an assist from Marcus Wrazen and with a minute left in the game, Marcus Wrazen put in the game-tying goal.
14-AND-UNDER
KEYS IMAGING SURGE 6,
ALL ASPECTS INSPECTIONS EAGLES 0
With a lot of help from the defense, Surge goalie Marion Koester shut down the Eagles and had plenty of offense. Alejandro Vega-Borrero slapped home a hat trick, Gabe Anton, Kieran Smith and Jakub Krytinar each scored a goal and with assists were Kyan Gladwell, Krytinar and with two was Wesley Farrer.
8-AND-UNDER
ALL INSPECTION SHARKS 10,
DEBOER PROPANE BURNERS 0
In the second shutout of the day, the Sharks deflated the Burners, led by Matias Sepulveda with a hat trick. Matthew Sheer and Tobias Pavelek each netted a pair, Adele Ruzickova and Marco Horak had one each. Ruzickova also had an assist.
6-AND-UNDER
MIAMI SUB GRILL HEROES 6,
DEEP BLUE PRINTING WAHOOS 4
Heroes’ Nicholas Pavliashvill racked up four goals and with a pair was Parker Silva as West Internicola assisted on a pair of goals.
The Wahoo’s Avelin Bires slapped in two goals and assisted a goal by Ella Gurecky as Noah Latal also scored.