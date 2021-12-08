The notion of an adult hockey tournament was in the works for years, according Bryan Silvan, and it finally came to fruition during the past weekend with the inaugural Wheelin’ On Bone Island Inline Hockey Tournament.

Seven teams squared off at the Southernmost Hockey Rink on Saturday and Sunday with local players and individuals from South Florida, Tampa and as far as New Jersey taking part in the two-day event.

“The tournament got started because I’ve had the idea for years and was waiting for the guys I know to get to an age they could afford to come down to Key West,” said Silva, who grew up playing in the local league. “I sent out a feeler over social media back in August and got terrific feedback, so I went ahead with the event.”

Two of the teams — Rough Riders and Conch Republic — were comprised of local and out-of-town players. The Ospreys, a local 18U team, were invited to play and had their hands full competing against adults but held their own, said Southernmost Hockey Club president Joyce Milelli.

“The Ospreys played very well in their second game and scored four goals but still lost the game,” said Milelli. “They slowed down the Conch Republic team. I was really proud of our players.”

In the end, Anti-Slip Floors took home the gold, while part local team Conch Republic were the silver-trophy winners.

Proceeds and donations from the tournament go to the Southernmost Hockey Club.

roncooke@bellsouth.net

