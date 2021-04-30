It was a memorable ending to the Key West Girls Softball Recreational League with championship games Saturday at the Rosa E. Hernandez Softball Field.
Arnold’s Towing topped Two Oceans Digital for the A Division title and Florida Keys Electric came-from-behind to beat Howe Orthodontics for the B Division title.
During the course of the season, there were a lot of good plays and some great numbers put up by the players.
The most unusual stat was purely coincidental. The four teams in the A and B title games played in the first two games of the regular season back on Thursday, Feb. 11. Howe and FKE began the season followed by Two Oceans and Arnold’s in the A game that night.
The C division still has one game to play on Saturday, but the Travel Teams have started to practice for a series of tournaments mostly on the road during the next three months.
A DIVISION CHAMPIONSHIP
ARNOLD’S TOWING 3,
TWO OCEANS DIGITAL 1
Arnold’s scored a pair of runs in the top of the first. Allison Smith singled in a run and Gianna Felini hit an RBI triple for the quick lead.
In the bottom of the second, Two Oceans Digital pulled within a run but Arnold’s added a little insurance with a run in the top of the fifth frame.
Janis Olsen, Catherine Van Staden and Mary Ellen Searcy each had a base hit for the winners.
In the circle, Brianna Brenner yielded the one run via three hits and she sat eight on strikeouts. In relief, Althea Olsen gave up a hit and struck out two.
Two Oceans’ Julene Vegan doubled and singled and with base hits were Maicey Malgrat and Ryleigh Harnish.
Mila Graves took the pitching loss for Two Oceans with all three runs on three hits and she fanned three. In three innings of relief, Ryleigh Harnish allowed a run on two walks and she struck out four.
B DIVISION CHAMPIONSHIP
FLORIDA KEYS ELECTRIC 4,
HOWE ORTHODONTICS 3
Down 3-0 going into the bottom of the fourth frames FKE exploded for four runs to cap a first-place season.
Two Oceans Digital’s Francesca Felini singled home two runs and with a base hit were Angie Bringle and Lianna Brown.
Kaleaya Dickerson took the pitching victory. The league leader struck out nine and surrendered Howe’s three runs via four hits. In relief, Chloe Kongos was perfect with two strikeouts.
Howe’s Callie Griffiths went 2-for-2 at the plate while Charlie Bracher and Vivienne Lepowski each singled home a run. Howe stole nine bases as Griffiths led the way with five.
On the mound, starter Lucy Katz allowed a run on a hit and five walks with six Ks. In one inning of relief, Griffiths yielded three runs on two hits and a walk.