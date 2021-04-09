It has been a see-saw battle for the top spot in the Key West Girls Softball Recreational League’s A Division.
Last week, Arnold’s took sole possession of the league, but they lost one of two games this week while Two Oceans won both of their games to improve to 9-5-0.
The teams play one more time this season with a 7:30 p.m. match Friday night at the Rosa E. Hernandez Softball Field.
Unless they tie, one of the two teams will end the week in first place.
Florida Keys Electric finally beat Howe Orthodontics after two consecutive losses. FKE holds a big lead in the B Division with a 12-2 record. Howe is in second far behind at 7-5-2. The Firefighters are 4-9 as Niles Sales & Service won its second game of the season to improve to 2-9-2.
A DIVISION
FURY 10,
ARNOLD’S TOWING 3
Fury racked up seven runs in the top of the sixth and held off Arnold’s two-run final at-bats rally.
Skye Sterling crushed a grand slam in their big inning, Lillian Mayer doubled and singled for two RBI, Ava Artigue hammered a pair of hits, Anastasha Boose singled home a run and Gianna Wardlow added a base hit.
On the mound, Boose gave up three runs on four hits, walked two and struck out four; Mayer walked one and fanned one in relief.
For Arnold’s Towing, Allison Smith, Gianna Feline, Cat Van Staden and Audrey Smith all had a base hit.
Starting pitcher Althea Olsen struck out seven, allowed seven runs via five walks and four hits
TWO OCEANS DIGITAL 7,
FURY 6
The game was tied at 6 when Two Oceans batter Charlie Lopez doubled home a run on a 2-2 count for the game-winner. It was her second two-bagger of the night and plated four runs.
Maicey Malgrat and Julienne Vega each doubled and singled as Zoe Barras, Mila Graves and Ryleigh Harnish each had a base hit.
Harnish struck out eight in three innings of relief.
Fury’s Vera Rodger doubled and singled, Anastasha Boose thumped a three-bagger and with a single were Skye Sterling, Luisa Cabrera and Lillian Mayer.
Boose started in the circle, allowed seven runs on nine hits with four Ks for the loss.
ARNOLD’S TOWING 8,
LAGERHEADS BAR & GRILL 4
Arnold’s notched five in the first and never looked back. Allison Smith hit a run-scoring double, Brianna Brenner singled home two runs as Cat Van Staden and Gianna Felini each had a base hit.
Althea Olsen started in the circle and allowed a run on two hits while Brenner sat seven on Ks, walked one and gave up three runs on two hits.
Lagerheads’ Jocelyn Bochette doubled and singled, while Tavyn Gage, Shylo Sanchez and Kayla Ramirez each had a base hit.
Starter Lilee Gage gave up five runs on six walks, Addison Means allowed two more and Tavyn Gage yielded a run in the final inning.
TWO OCEANS DIGITAL 7,
FURY 4
Two Oceans was down by two runs going into their final two at-bat but scored four to pull off the win.
Leadoff batter Zoe Barras singled three times, Julienne Vega hit a two-run home run, Maicey Malgrat doubled as Shyla Waldon and Charlie Lopez each added a base hit.
In the circle for Two Oceans, Mila Graves started, struck out one in an inning and in relief Ryleigh Harnish sat six on Ks.
Fury’s Gianna Wardlow doubled twice, Anastasha Boose singled twice, Genesis Rocha hammered a two-run hit, Vera Rodger doubled home a runner as Luisa Cabrera and Lillian Mayer each singled.
Boose struck out seven over the first four frames, allowed six runs on six hits while reliever Lillian Mayer yielded a run via two hits.
B DIVISION
FLORIDA KEYS ELECTRIC 6,
KEY WEST FIREFIGHTERS 0
There was only one hit in this game, a single by the Firefighters Jaelyn Estevez, as the Florida Keys Electric starting pitcher Kaleaya Dickerson yielded the single, but did not allow a walk and fanned seven. In one inning of relief, Carley Hernandorena was perfect with three Ks.
On offense, Victoria Bravo walked three times, one for an RBI and scored; Francesca Felini drew two walks, one for an RBI and scored and Dickerson walked twice and scored.
In the circle for the fire crew, Aaliyah McLeod surrendered 10 walks for six runs but did not allow a run and fanned five. In two innings of relief, Mia Waldner sat four on Ks and walked two with no runs or hits.
FLORIDA KEYS ELECTRIC 9,
HOWE ORTHODONTICS 4
The electricians came wired and ready to play to prevent a third-straight loss to Howe.
Kaleaya Dickerson homered and singled to drive in three and Carley Hernandorena nailed two base hits.
Dickerson yielded two runs via a hit and walk with three Ks and Hernandorena gave up two runs, walked three and struck out three.
Howe’s leadoff batter Eva Norwood doubled for their lone hit.
Starting pitcher Lucy Katz allowed five runs, fanned six and Callie Griffiths gave up for more runs in relief.
NILES SALES & SERVICE 10,
KEY WEST FIREFIGHTERS 9
Niles’ Kaylee Waldner and Evaline Zanetti each singled home a run and Hailey Ross added a base hit as they took advantage of 10 walks allowed by the Firefighters.
Starter Arianna Garcia yielded seven runs on two hits and she walked eight and fanned three. In relief, Zanetti gave up two runs on three walks.
The Firefighters’ Aaliyah McLeod hammered a run-scoring double, walked once and scored three times. With a single was Aliyah Arencibia.
Mia Waldner started on the mound and allowed five runs, as McLeod gave up five in relief.