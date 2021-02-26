There have been a few home runs knocked out of Rosa E. Hernandez Softball Field this season — all by A Division players.
Last week in B Division action of the Key West Girls Softball Recreational League, Key West Firefighters slugger Aaliyah McLeod crushed a pitch out of the park and the league is just in the third week.
B DIVISION
KEY WEST FIREFIGHTERS 9,
HOWE ORTHODONTICS 4
The Firefighters scored five in the first frame and held off a late rally by Howe.
In addition to Aaliyah McLeod’s home run, she walked twice and had four RBI. And she pitched the first two frames with a run on no hits but she walked seven and fanned four.
Sophie Sawyer and Elle Baker also singled for the fire crew.
Howe’s Callie Griffith nailed an RBI triple to break up a no-hitter.
On the rubber for Howe, Lucy Katz struck out three over the first one and a third innings and reliever Eva Norwood gave up three runs on three walks.
FLORIDA KEYS ELECTRIC 6,
NILES SALES & SERVICE 4
Florida Keys Electric remained the lone B Division team with a perfect record. In the latest win, they got just one hit, a double by Chloe Kongos, as they took advantage of 10 walks by Niles pitchers.
A huge difference maker for FKE was pitcher Kaleya Dickers, who struck out seven and did not give up a hit or walk.
For Niles, they too had but one hit, a three-run single by Hailey Ross.
On the rubber for Niles, Evaline Zanetti struck out four over two, but allowed five runs on a hit and eight walks.
HOWE ORTHODONTICS 7,
NILES SALES & SERVICE 5
The game was tied after the first frame but Howe added a run in the second and one more in the third to clinch their first win of the season to advance to 1-3 under first-year B Division coach Missy Bracher.
Lucy Katz hit an inside-the-park home run to drive in two runs, Eva Norwood slapped a run-scoring double and Vivienne Lepowski added a base hit for Howe.
After a slow start at pitcher for Norwood, Katz commanded two innings in relief with no runs, no hits with four uneventful walks and she fanned five in the process.
Niles’ Hailey Ross accounted for a two-run double to prevent a no-no.
Arianna Garcia started on the mound for Niles, allowed six runs on a hit and four walks with four Ks. Evaline Zanetti yielded a run on two hits and no walks in relief.
FLORIDA KEYS ELECTRIC 9, KEY WEST FIREFIGHTERS 3
Once again, hurler Kaleya Dickerson was dominant in the pitching circle with five Ks, a walk, hit and allowed a run. Relief pitcher Carley Hernandorena allowed two runs on a hit and four walks with two strikeouts to her credit.
On offense for FKE, Dickerson doubled and singled for three RBI for her team’s lone hits with 15 walks from the Howe pitching committee to help with the cause.
Firefighters’ Aaliyah McLeod singled home two runs and Elle added an RBI single.
A DIVISION
LAGERHEADS BAR & GRILL 12,
FURY WATER ADVANTURES 9
A nine-run second put Lagerheads ahead for the rest of the match.
Tavyn Gage drove in two runs on two hits, Kayla Ramirez singled twice, Jocelyn Bochette drilled a three-run triple, Lille Gage had a run-scoring single and with a base hit was Monica Bueno, Addison Means and Aliana Perez.
Pitching for Lagerheads, Gage sat three on Ks while she allowed eight runs on five hits. Means took the pitching win in relief with a run on a hit and she struck out a pair.
For Fury, Vera Rodger doubled and singled for four RBI, Luisa Cabrera ripped a two-base hit and a base hit, Skye Sterling singled home a run and Anastasha Boose added a base hit.
Boose took the loss with 11 runs on eight hits but one walk and she fanned four. Lillian Mayer came on in relief with a run on two hits, two walks and she fanned two.
2 OCEANS DIGITAL 5,
ARNOLD’S TOWING 2
Down 5-0, Arnold’s rallied for two in the top of the fifth but that was all 2 Oceans would allow to remain unbeaten this season.
The pitching duo of Ryleigh Harnish and Mila Graves teamed up to strike out six and gave up two runs on four hits and four walks.
On offense, Julienne Vega double, Zoe Barras and Nileini Manresa each slugged an RBI single and with a base hit was Alexa Condella.
Arnold’s Catherine Van Staden drove in two runs on two hits and Janis Olsen singled twice.
Brianna Brenner had a good outing on the mound with nine Ks and just two runs on two hits and two walks, but she still took the loss.
ARNOLD’S TOWING SERVICE 4,
FURY WATER ADVANCTURES 2
Arnold’s hurler Brianna Brenner had a near-perfect outing over four innings with but two walks, two hits and she struck out nine with no runs allowed. Relief pitcher Althea Olsen allowed the two runs on two hits.
On offense, Catherine Van Staden was 3-for-3 and scored three times, Gianna Felini singled two times for two RBI, Allison Smith singled twice and Brenner nailed a run-scoring base hit.
Fury’s Vera Rodger doubled and Lilian Mayer singled home a run.
On the rubber, Anastasha Boose allowed six runs on three hits and she fanned four.
2 OCEANS DIGITAL 7,
LAGERHEADS BAR & GRILL 5
2 Oceans built a 7-0 advantage before Lagerheads could get the offense up and running with four in the fourth and one more in the bottom of the fifth, albeit too late.
On offense for 2 Oceans, Charlie Lopez drilled a pair of base hits, Maicey Malgrat and Nina Manresa each clubbed a run-scoring double, Nileini Manresa hammered a two-run single, Julienne Vega singled home a run. Alexa Condella and Yannesie Corrales both added a base hit.
Over three innings on the mound, starter Mila Graves allowed four runs on three hits and two walks with three strikeouts. In relief over the final two frames, Ryleigh Harnish yielded two runs on a base hit and sat two on strikes.
Lagerheads Jocelyn Bochette doubled home a run, Tavyn Gage and Monica Bueno each capped a single with an RBI and with a base hit was Maicee Gage and Kayla Ramirez.
Starting pitcher Tavyn Gage struck out six and gave up three runs on a hit and three walks.