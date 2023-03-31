After three weeks of Key West Little Conchs Baseball, the league took a few days off for Spring Break but returned on Monday, March 27, for the run to the finish in mid-May.
Normally the league is further into the season by the pause, but it was worth the few weeks delay for the really cool digs at the Clayton Sterling Baseball Complex.
The lone team to keep it perfect is Danger Charters in the 12-and-Under Division. Hopefully, this does not jinx the 8-0 squad as teams get closer to handing them a loss.
14-AND-UNDER
CONCH-RETE PUMPING 6,
PAPA TONY’S 5
Conch-Rete Pumping’s Jason Stubblefield, Nick Besson, Derreld Treminio and Alex Sarazin slugged two hits each, Mason Titensor doubled as Carter Wirth, Jorge Sanchez and Nathan Radziejewski all singled.
Starter Jake Rodriguez fanned six and Treminio sat four on Ks.
Papa Tony’s Auggy Davila, Reef Guyet and Jack Niles each singled twice and Beau Bender plated a pair on a base hit.
SLOPPY JOE’S 16,
CONCH-RETE PUMPING 4
Sloppy’s had 13 hits and took advantage of 10 walks. Roman Garcia went yard, doubled and single for seven RBI, Chace Gaertner, Baylin Rodger and Trent Thomas stroked two hits each, Christian Druckemiller doubled home a pair as Nelson Ong, Josh Johnson and Elias Hernandez all added a hit.
Starter Kristian Kearins allowed two runs on three hits and three walks with a trio of Ks.
Mason Titensor, Jake Rodriguez, Nick Besson and Jason Stubblefield each singled for Conch-Rete Pumping.
FLORIDA KEYS ELECTRIC 15,
PAPA TONY’S 2
FKE’s Stone Turbeville tripled and doubled to plate three runs, Cruz Holmes ripped a pair of two-baggers, Kristian Masters doubled and singled for three RBI, Xavier Perez ripped a pair of base hits as Roger Barralaga, Shay Boa, Calvin Mercer, Erick Fiallo and Kade Maltz each singled home a run.
Mercer allowed two runs via three hits over four, and Masters did not allow a run with four strikeouts on the mound.
For Papa Tony’s, Jack Niles and Brody Catena each singled two times, Auggy Davila doubled and Beau Bender had an RBI single.
SLOPPY JOE’S 15,
PAPA TONY’S 2
Baylin Rodger thumped a three-base hit and two base hits for two RBI to help his cause on the mound. Rodger pitched all four frames, issuing three strikeouts.
Roman Garcia hammered two doubles and singled, Christian Druckemiller and Josh Johnson each drove in three via a two-base hit and base hit as Chace Gaertner and Nelson Ong both singled.
Auggy Davila and Jack Niles each doubled, and Reef Guyet singled for Papa Tony’s.
12-AND-UNDER
TOPPINO’S 8,
FIRST HORIZON BANK 6
Sam Boa parked a pitch out of Peter Dopp Field for two RBI, Calvin Lee doubled home a run, Logan Otto hit a two-run single as Kellen Lockwood, Luis Hernandez each added a base hit for Toppino’s.
Boa fanned eight over four innings on the hill as Lockwood finished off the bankers with three Ks.
Johnny Carbaugh doubled and singled to plate three runs, Kaden Savedra and Alexander Wickers each had a run-scoring double as Donald Kirkpatrick and Hudson Balbuena both singled.
In two innings of relief, Wickers gave up a hit, run and struck out three.
FIRST HORIZON BANK 7,
HECTOR GUZMAN DENTAL 4
First Horizon’s Johnny Carbaugh and Kaden Savedra both singled twice as Hudson Balbuena and James Carey each added a hit.
Doc Guzman’s Kaine Dickerson went yard and singled for three RBI and with a hit was Xavian Salcedo, Tyler Brickhouse, Denver Lettie and Cayden Gonzalez.
In one-plus inning of relief, Gonzalez struck out four.
DANGER CHARTERS 5,
TOPPINO’S 1
Nicholas Talpasz crushed a solo home run, Niko Prokurat singled home two as Hunter Hill added a base knock.
Over the first five on the mound, Talpasz allowed no hits, one run via three walks and fanned seven. Prokurat struck out two in the final frame and gave up the lone single to Toppino’s Mason Waldner to break up the no-hit bid.
Sam Boa struck out seven over the first four innings on the hill for Toppino’s.
ISLAND DOGS 10,
FIRST HORIZON BANK 7
Island Dogs’ Jackson Tonelli singled home a pair of runs, Chay Blanco broke the 7-7 tie with a run-scoring single, and Reef Rella ripped a base hit.
For First Horizon, Kaden Savedra doubled and singled, James Carey drove in four runs on two hits, Brice Barth singled two times and Johnny Carbaugh nailed a base hit.
Carey struck out six over three innings on the mound.
10-AND-UNDER
HY-TECH 8,
BARROWS LAW 1
Jimmy McCain pitched a two-hitter over five innings with just three walks, and he struck out 11 going the distance. He helped his cause with a two-run single as Kristopher Barroso, Reggie Peterson and Dylan Kroes all singled.
For Barrows Law, Jacob Rodriguez singled home a run and Gavin Teal added a hit.
Rodriguez gave up just two runs on a hit, no walks with five Ks.
BARROWS LAW 11,
SUNSET WATERSPORTS 7
Jacob Rodriguez drilled a two-base hit and base hit and he pitched a scoreless first frame with three strikeouts. Josalby Perdigon singled home two runs as Luke Barroso, Charley Bentley, Christian Barrows and Jaiden Lopez each had a run-scoring single.
Sunset Watersports’ Miles Murphy doubled and singled for two RBI, Beau Brenner drove in two runs on two hits, Bradley Buigas tripled home two runners as Christian Cabrera had a pinch-hit single.
HY-TECH 5,
KEY PLAZA CREPERIE 3
Jimmy McCain drove in three runs via a three-base hit and base hit to help his cause on the mound with 12 strikeouts over five-plus innings.
With a base hit was Caleb Barba, Dylan Kroes and Henry Kroes.
For Key Plaza Creperie, Landon Caraballo singled twice as Nico Griffiths and Ryder Smith both slugged a base hit. Over two on the hill, Roman Lepowski struck out five and Caraballo sat six on Ks.
BARROWS LAW 13,
KEY WEST HOSPITALITY INN 2
Jacob Rodriguez and Jaiden Lopez each thumped a three-base hit and singled twice, Josalby Perdigon tripled and doubled to send three runners home, Gavin Teal plated two runs on a double and single as Christian Barrows and Charley Bentley each singled home a run.
On the mound, Rodriguez struck out nine, allowed a hit and two walks as Lopez blanked the innkeepers in the final frame with three strikeouts.
Jackson Groll’s run-scoring triple and a base hit by Marcel Majors broke up the no-hitter.
Justin Osborne struck out five over three on the mound.