It has not been the exact trajectory Owen Allen expected for himself upon graduating from Key West High just three years ago. The distance-running standout for the Conchs garnered a spot on the Florida Southern College cross country team, but in that time he has had to endure a lost season due to the pandemic, as well as season-ending surgery just a year ago on his Achilles’ tendon.
“It’s been a rocky road, but I’m back into form,” said Allen. “I was injured for a while, but we’ve gotten it sorted out, it just took some time, but I’m happy to be back.”
And Allen figured there’s no better place to show off how well he is coming into form than in his hometown, on the streets he grew up running, during the Hemingway Days 5K Sunset Run, marking a time of 15 minutes and 38 seconds nearly two minutes better than second-place finisher Troy Dunkley, of Jacksonville, Florida, who crossed in 17:26, while 30 seconds back was third-place Guido Freiburghaus, from Uetendorf, Switzerland, in 17:56. Keara McGraw was the first female finisher in ninth overall, with a time of 19:57, while an impersonator, Forrestx Gump was the Male Masters winner in 20:40.
The course started at the Southernmost Point, raced down Whitehead Street and onto Truman Annex where the harriers weaved through the park and back down Whitehead Street back to the Southernmost Point, by which point Allen was all alone in the lead, only racing against the police motorcycle escort down the stretch.
“He took that left, that’s when everybody dispersed and I never saw him again,” Dunkley said about attempting to chase down Allen.
For the last two months, Allen has been back in Key West, enjoying the summer before returning to Florida Southern in the fall, and he hopes he’s in a much better place to begin his final two seasons with the Mocs.
“We are still progressing but today was a step in the right direction,” said Allen, who, following his Achilles surgery, was bedridden for five months and has only been training for seven weeks. “There was a lot of biking and pool work to stay in shape, they have some great trainers up there and just because you rest hard doesn’t mean you can’t work hard.”