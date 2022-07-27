It has not been the exact trajectory Owen Allen expected for himself upon graduating from Key West High just three years ago. The distance-running standout for the Conchs garnered a spot on the Florida Southern College cross country team, but in that time he has had to endure a lost season due to the pandemic, as well as season-ending surgery just a year ago on his Achilles’ tendon.

“It’s been a rocky road, but I’m back into form,” said Allen. “I was injured for a while, but we’ve gotten it sorted out, it just took some time, but I’m happy to be back.”

