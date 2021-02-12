The teeth of the first-place team seem to be getting sharpened weekly with each victory and there appears to be a logjam at second place in the Men’s Over-37 Softball League.
The Jaibas took the lead from the opening pitch and never looked back, winning 23-14 over the cellar-dwelling Roncos, while the Morays made the most of their appointment with Dr. Jerry, winning 19-17.
On Friday night, Feb. 12, the Morays (9-7) are looking to keep their winning ways going against the Roncos (3-13) at 7, and the Snappers (9-7) hope take at least a bite out of the first-place lead of the Jaibas (11-5) at 8:30.
BEN’S CANDLE SHOP MORAYS 19,
DR. JERRY’S
SNAPPERS 17
The game was scoreless after one as both teams were waiting to see who would cross home plate first. That question was answered in the second inning as the Snappers jumped out 5-3. However, the Morays cut loose, tying it up 5 by the end of the third. Things remained close until the sixth inning when the Morays all but melted away any remaining chances Dr. Jerry’s team had when they exploded for six runs at the top of that inning. They tacked on three more at the bottom of the final inning to walk away smiling with the W.
For the Morays, Doug Holmes (two doubles, walk off home run), Dave Matea (two doubles, triple, five RBI) Ben Blattenbeger (two doubles), and Greg Eagle (double) were swinging, each going 4-for-4. Adding three hits each was Chris Hall and Jeff Kurkowski. Chiming in with two lined shots each were Dylan Kibler and Danny Kirknick. Adding one base rap was Harry Milliken.
For the Snappers, David Flynn (two doubles) and Marty Gregurich (two doubles) both had four hits each. Right behind them was Nick Hogan (in-the-park-home run), Rich Baker (two doubles, dinger), while Alex Torres, Chris Hilliard and Jose Santiago all turned in three lined shots. Not to be forgotten was Alexey Vergas and Tom Haas with two base raps and Sebiro Bottles contributed one hit.
BREAKFAST CLUB TOO JAIBAS 23
TOMMY TILES FKWT RONCOS 14
This week it was breakfast for dinner as the Jaibas dug right in and led 9-2 after just two innings of play. The Roncos waited a while, but they showed a sign of life in the fourth when they put up six runs like they had been saving them for something, which made the game interesting. Not for long, however, as the Jaibas went back for seconds at the buffet and tacked on another six runs before topping it off with five more at the top of the final inning to walk away stuffed with victory.
For the Jaibas, Nick Hogan was the highlighter going 5-for-5 (two doubles). Ronnie Presley (double, three dingers, eight RBI), Harry Milliken (double) and Alex Torres all blasted four hits. Chris Hilliard turned in a three-base rap performance. Contributing two base thumps were Ben Blattenbeger (double), Marty Gregurich, Stu Lilley, Tom Haas and Dylan Kibler.
For the Roncos, Rich Baker (two doubles, dinger), Tim Nelly and Leno Paulino had three lined shots each. Adding two base raps were Mike Balbuena (double, in-the-park home run), Ken Dispensa (in-the park round-tripper) and Danny Kirknick (double). Not to be overlooked was Jeff Kurkowski with one hit.