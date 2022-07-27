Just 15 minutes before the start of the Hemingway Days paddleboard race did Kelly Hilton-Green and Scott Overton arrive at the Southernmost Beach.
“We didn’t have time to scout it out, and I even had to ask someone, ‘what’s the course?’” said Hilton-Green.
They probably could have used a bit more time to prepare for the conditions on the Atlantic side of the island on Saturday, July 23, as winds chopped up the afternoon seas just off the coast, leaving the 3-mile course a challenge for even the most experienced of paddlers.
“It was so choppy out there, I don’t think I’ve ever seen it this choppy on this side, so my thought was to go fast so I’d have more balance and then, when I got to the marker, I’d just hang on for dear life,” said Hilton-Green. “We had a good run at it, but it was really a lot of instability and a lot of people taking a lot of falls out there. It really took a lot of muscle to get around each buoy.”
Hilton-Green’s mentality of going fast propelled him to the early lead, with Overton in his wake, but stalking in a close third place was defending champion Ryan Barnett.
“I went out too hard last year, so I thought I’d stay back a little and hit it hard on the second turn,” said Barnett, who is a local chiropractor. “They had me for about two laps and then I went hard for it after that.”
It was also on the second lap when Hilton-Green took a spill into the water, opening the way for Barnett and Overton to go in front, but they too had fallen into the ocean — Overton at the start of the race and Barnett would go into the water on the first turn of lap two, when he bumped into lapped traffic.
“The best thing to do was stay on your board and stay wide,” said Hilton-Green.
“There were people were in the water in front of me and I had to stop paddling to figure out which way to go,” furthered Overton. “Today was just a bit of luck to when and where you fell.”
Ahead the entire third lap, Barnett was the first to complete the challenging course, in 23 minutes and 58 seconds, to defend his title.
“At the beginning, I had to make sure I had my balance and really got a rhythm,” said Barnett. “That was my whole goal, to get that rhythm and take off, and once I did that, I felt really confident.”
Thirty-three seconds back was Overton in 24:31, while Hilton-Green completed the daunting course in 24:50 for third place.
“It tests your ability, which is why we do it,” said Overton. “We look at it like we had fun and nobody got hurt, and it’s a blast every time we come to the Keys. It was another great experience.”
The top three were back on the beach for roughly two minutes before any other paddler was able to finish the three laps around the buoys set up just a few hundred feet off the Southernmost Beach, with Raisa Gonzalez winning the female category in 37:39, beating out Renea Porsch, who was back to the shore in 38:08. Travis Murray won the Men’s Stock category, coming in at 32:11 while fourth overall was Al Simmons in 26:03 and Henry Hidy was fifth in 26:39.
“This is a great warm up for the paddle around Key West,” said Barnett, noting that race is to come in the fall. “I always start to try to peak around this time of the year, so this is a good start.”