It’s now a battle for second place in the Key West Men’s Over-35 Softball League, as the FKWT Roncos upended Harpoon Harry’s Snappers to bring the lead between fourth and second to one game with Jolly’s Liquor Store Roncos also sitting a game out of second after losing to first-place Breakfast Club Too Jiabas, which now has at least a two-game lead in the standings.

With makeup games just remaining before the playoffs, the Roncos and Morays will stay in the hunt as they play in the nightcap at 8:30 p.m., after the Snapper and Jiabas play at 7.