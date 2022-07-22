It’s now a battle for second place in the Key West Men’s Over-35 Softball League, as the FKWT Roncos upended Harpoon Harry’s Snappers to bring the lead between fourth and second to one game with Jolly’s Liquor Store Roncos also sitting a game out of second after losing to first-place Breakfast Club Too Jiabas, which now has at least a two-game lead in the standings.
With makeup games just remaining before the playoffs, the Roncos and Morays will stay in the hunt as they play in the nightcap at 8:30 p.m., after the Snapper and Jiabas play at 7.
FKWT RONCOS 14,
HARPOON HARRY’S SNAPPERS 10
The four-run advantage after four innings for Harpoon Harry’s was erased in the next two at-bats in a 10-run outburst by FKWT for the victory.
With a three-base hit and three hits Tim Nelley along with Tommy Lapp, Robert Franco and Devon Butler, with a double and four RBI, all had four hits for FWKT. Darnell Henderson and Ben Blattenbeger had three hits apiece while Ken Dispenza and Troy Curry both roped one.
Leading Harpoon Harry to the early advantage was Willie Rodriguez with four base knocks, Alain Pedrosa had a two-base hit and two base hits, David Flynn, Marty Gregurich and Chris Hilliard had three hits apiece, with two hits were Eddie Tornac, Alexey Vergas, one a double, and Hary Milliken while Jorge Coline doubled.
BREAKFAST CLUB TOO JAIBAS 25,
JOLLY’S LIQUOR STORE MORAYS 12
By the fourth frame, Breakfast Club Too had already racked up a 19-run advantage, despite Jolly’s Liquor Store scoring 12 unanswered runs during its next two trips to the plate, it was not enough to mount a comeback.
Blasting a home run and double during five perfect turns at the plate for Breakfast Club Too was Troy Curry, as teammates Bobby Lopez and Nick Hogan, with a double, were both 5-for-5, Marty Gregurich had a big bat with a trio of doubles and a home run, John Hornyak reached safely four times with hits, Ronnie Presley homered as part of his four three hits for six RBI, Chris Hilliard and Jake Black added a two-base hit and two base hits, Tom Haas had a three-bae hits and two base hits, while contributing hits were John Bandora and Stew Lilly.
For Jolly’s Liquor Store, Jeff Korkowski doubled and singled twice, Tommy Lapp doubled twice and singled, Ken Dispenza, Harry Milliken, and Jorge Coline each had three hits, Ben Blattenbeger tripled and singled, Jason Johnson singled twice, Robert Franco hit a home run and Eddie Tornac singled.