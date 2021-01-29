There is suddenly a logjam at the top of the standings in the Men's Over-37 Softball League, as the outcome of games last Friday, Jan. 22, at DeWitt Roberts Field have made things much more interesting.
Armed with an appetite, the Breakfast Club Too Jaibas took it to Dr. Jerry's Snappers, winning 24-14 and moving into a tie for first place, while Ben's Candle Shop Morays continued to melt away any remaining hopes Tommy Tiles FKWT Roncos have of competing for the league title with a 25-20 victory.
On Friday night, Jan. 29, the Jaibas (9-5) face the Morays (8-6) at 7, and the Snappers (9-5) hope to take another bite out of the Roncos (2-12).
BREAKFAST CLUB TOO JAIBAS 24,
DR. JERRY'S SNAPPERS 14
Fish was on the menu for breakfast and the Jaibas started out slowly eating away at the Snappers' early 6-4 lead. After a scoreless second inning, the teams were tie at 7 by the end of the third. In the fourth inning, the Jaibas scored two runs, while the Snappers scored only one and the scoreboard read Jaibas 9, Snappers 8. That was when the Jaibas made their move and started chewing faster, outscoring the Snappers in each of the remaining innings for the victory.
For the Jaibas, Troy Curry led the way with five lined shots (four doubles). With four hits each were Nick Hogan (four RBI), Ronnie Presley (double and six RBI), Marty Gregurich (double), Harry Milliken and Dylan Kibler. Adding three base thumps was John Hornyak and with two were Stu Lilly and Tom Haas.
The Snappers stepped up to the plate, with Juanito Menendez notching a home run and three hits on the night, as did Junior Guieb (two doubles), Danny Kirknick (triple) and David Flynn. Willy Rodriguez, Alex Torres and Jeff Kurkowski each added three base knocks.
BEN'S CANDLE SHOP MORAYS 25,
TOMMY TILES FKWT RONCOS 20
The Morays lit the wick early, taking a 9-4 lead in the first inning, and they never looked back. The Roncos did what they could in the second, closing the gap to 9-7, but then the Morays ignited in the third inning adding 10 runs to further cement the outcome. Despite their losing record, the Roncos never gave up as they continued chipping away at the scoreboard, but in retrospect, that explosive third inning by the Morays proved to be too much and was the difference. The Morays chalked up 33 hits in the contest, while the Roncos had 24.
For the Morays, Bobby Lowe (double), and Harry Milliken had the hot bats, each going 5-for-5. Not to be outdone with four hits was Ben Blattenbeger (in-the-park home run). Chalking up three line shots were Dylan Kibler, Doug Holmes, Jeff Kurkowski (double and in-the-park round tripper), Danny Kirknick (double) and Greg Eagle (triple). Chris Hall (double) and Bob Maun notched two base thumps.
The Roncos tried to do some remodeling of their own as Rich Baker had four hits (three out-of-the-park blasts, five RBI) and John Childs (two doubles and five RBI). Turning in three base raps was Tim Nelly. Chipping in two line shots were Jorge Martinez, Winston Pena, Alex Torres, Ken Dispenza (double) and Alexey Vergas (double).