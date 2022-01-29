Founded in 1997 by Key West resident Diane Beruldsen, the International Women’s Flag Football Association has long prided itself on not just being a sports organization, but also a women’s empowerment organization that uses the sport as the vehicle to bring equality to females around the world.
So last year, when Beruldsen’s home tournament, the Kelly McGillis Classic, was unable to bring in any international teams, mainly due to the COVID shutdown, the IWFFA president began working to make certain there would be some present for the 30th edition of the Key West event.
“The Kelly McGillis Classic does tremendous work for flag football around the world,” said Beruldsen. “So this year we really went to work with Carlos Gimenez’s office to get the visas cleared in time.”
It was successful for the Honduran and Moroccan players and each of those countries is fielding a team during the three-day event, but not from those teams for Pakistan, India and Spain, all of which had their visas denied.
“We will still be able to have a world challenge game this year with those players,” said Beruldsen, adding those games will be played at Tommy Roberts Memorial Stadium on Sunday following the women’s upper- and lower-division championships. “There’s probably about 30 international players and then our U.S. teams, so the social events are going great as well.”
Of course, the reason for making the trip was not to socialize but to play football, and Beruldsen expressed that she expects the team from Honduras, which has a roster of 16 All-Stars, to have at shot at winning the upper-division title.
“They recruited these players from all of their teams in the flag football league in their country,” said Beruldsen. “These Central American women are very good players. We have tournaments in Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador every year and they get a dozen teams that come from the countries nearby and they are very competitive.”
El Salvador is also represented this year with three athletes on the Fairvilla Loose Women, a team made of individual registered players, as well as, for the first time internationally on a flag football field, four from Jamaica.
“The Jamaicans have a lot of pride and their coach was really sad they couldn’t get four more visas to make a full team,” said Beruldsen. “They wanted so much to have a team represented, but it’s still special to have a group of them in Key West playing together.”
In fact, Beruldsen visited the island nation in 2021 to help grow her “women’s empowerment organization” further worldwide.
“Now next year we are going to have a tournament there,” said Beruldsen. “We are also going Spain and Morocco this coming year to help grow things in those countries.”