Conditions never fully cooperated for the 2022 Key West Paddle Classic as, to begin with, the initial date in October was forced to be rescheduled due to Hurricane Ian. Then, when participants finally were able to get on the water, on Saturday, Dec. 3, the winds created havoc and some were unable to finish the 12.5-mile race hosted by Lazy Dogs.

A total of 54 racers took to the water for the 2022 edition of the race, 24 of those were in the Stand-Up Paddle category, which was won by Steve Miller in 2 hours, 20 minutes and 43.99 seconds, followed by John Meskauskas in 2:44:15.34, Travis Kindt took 2:45:25.92 to finish the course, while Steven Bernstein was fifth overall clocking in a 2:47:13.02.