Conditions never fully cooperated for the 2022 Key West Paddle Classic as, to begin with, the initial date in October was forced to be rescheduled due to Hurricane Ian. Then, when participants finally were able to get on the water, on Saturday, Dec. 3, the winds created havoc and some were unable to finish the 12.5-mile race hosted by Lazy Dogs.
A total of 54 racers took to the water for the 2022 edition of the race, 24 of those were in the Stand-Up Paddle category, which was won by Steve Miller in 2 hours, 20 minutes and 43.99 seconds, followed by John Meskauskas in 2:44:15.34, Travis Kindt took 2:45:25.92 to finish the course, while Steven Bernstein was fifth overall clocking in a 2:47:13.02.
Second overall and the female SUP champion was Kimberly Barnes, who timed a 2:24:36.04, while the two-person team of Jim Terrell and Dave Spitzer raced to the finish in 1:49:22.47. Andre Souza and Monica Diaz were second in 2:03:41.82, Packet Casey and Vicky Morales followed in third with a 2:07:14.43, while fourth was Gil Ross and Ef Almog turning in a 2:23:49.66.
The fastest of the day was Jerry Wolfe on a pedal craft kayak, racing to a time of 1:52:43.09, Amy Keener won the Surf Ski in 2:02.42 just edging out Doug Lindsay by less than a minute, who crossed in 2:03.24. The Prone 5 class was won by Chad Siple in 2:17:56.94, beating out Derick Brown’s 2:33:10.44, Daniel Lenahan’s 2:37:59.77 and Chris Cannavaro’s 2:38:56.40.
Other winners included Mark Cornwell who finish in 2:20:26.15 to beat out Christopher McCalla who had a 2:47:20.20 in the OC 1 Class, while the Sea Kayak craft was won by Robert Margolf in 2:35:09.49 just ahead of Steve Bauer who had a 2:40:18.78.
Due to conditions, the times were slower than years prior, but the tradition of the annual event was maintained as they now only have 10 months until the 2023 edition is set to take place once again in October.