It was a big week for Boo-Ya Fishing as they won three games, including beating third-place Total Service Painting to bring the spread between the teams to just two games in the Key West Men’s Softball League, while Rodriguez Cigars opened a bigger lead on first after beating second-place 5 Brothers during a meeting of the top two teams at DeWitt Roberts Field.
Boo-Ya Fishing 16,
Total Service Panting 14
Despite leading a majority of the way, Total Service Painting could not hold off a late rally by Boo-Ya Fishing, which scored six of the final eight for the comeback victory.
Collecting three hits were Juan Sosa, Grevert Sosa, with a double and inside-the-park home run, and Casey Taylor, with a pair of doubles, Lane Hilliard contributed a double and home run, also with two hits was Lane Hilliard, and Nelson Fonseca doubled.
Going 3-for-3 each for TSP were Randy Acosta, doubling twice and homering, and Lazaro Rivera, with a double, Manolito Roldan roped two triples, Jubi Valido doubled, and with hits were Alain Pedeioso, Yoan Fabre, Alexey Vergas and Jose Rodriguez.
Rodriguez Cigars 25,
Total Service Panting 16
It only took three big at-bats for Rodriguez Cigars to build to a double-digit lead, which resulted in a mercy-rule finish.
Perfect at the plate for Rodriguez Cigars were Bobby Lowe, with a pair of doubles and singles, and Garret Frey, with four doubles, Mikey Abreu was a double shy of the cycle, Kevin Chapman had two triples and a single, Will Anderson added a double and two triples and Will Cash tripled and singled twice, Troy Curry homered and singled, Nick Rodriguez had two base knocks and Joal Rivero parked a home run.
With a double and home run as part of a 3-for-3 performance was TSP’s Alain Pedeioso, with three hits apiece were Jubi Valido, Lazaro Rivera, both of whom had a triple, Yoan Fabre, Lester Jaume, both with a double, Manolito Roldan, with a double and home run, and Alexey Vergas adding a triple.
Boo-Ya Fishing 20,
Fire Fighters 9
It was a close game through the first two frames, with it tied at 7, but Boo-Ya Fishing went up by three after the third and then dropped an eight-spot in the sixth to break open the game.
Racking up four hits each for Boo-Ya Fishing were Howie Schneider, with two doubles, Joe Stickney, one a home run, Juan Sosa also doubled twice as part of his four hits and Lane Hilliard with a double, adding three hits was Miguel Gonzalez, one parked over the fence, and Jason Yarboro, cranking a double, as Nelson Fonseca doubled.
Sending a shot off the fence was Stevie Monsalvatage as part of his three hits, while collecting two hits each were JP Malott, who double, Stick Morales, who homered, and David Tromblayd, as Willy Rodriguez tripled, Angelo Guieb doubled, and with singles were David Flynn, and PJ Arenciba.
Boo-Ya Fishing 23,
Fire Fighters 14
A 10-run rally in the final two innings by Fire Fighters was not enough to mount a comeback against Boo-Ya Fishing, who had scored 15 in the first two at-bats to then cruise to the victory.
The home runs were flying to Boo-Ya Fishing, as Lane Hilliard had one as part of his four hits, as did Howie Schneider and Joe Stickney, who both had three hits, and Juan Sosa’s lone hit was a long ball. Miguel Gonzalez added four hits, Nelson Fonseca had a two-base hit and two base hits, Jason Yarbrough doubled twice, Grevert Sosa tripled and singled.
With three hits in three at-bats for Fire Fighters were Stevie Monsalvatage, needing a home run for the cycle, JP Malott, a triple shy of the cycle, and Angelo Guieb, Stick Morales smashed two doubles, David Trombayd tripled and singled, and with hits were Chad Rodriguez and David Flynn.
5 Brothers 25,
Paradise Construction 4
Finished in four frames, 5 Brothers allowed Paradise Construction to score in just two innings, while scoring in all four en route to the mercy-rule win.
Sam Calaham was 4-for-4 in the winning effort, with Xaiver Perez and Lito Solorrus both notching a single, double and home run, while also with three hits were Hugo Valdez Jr., Oni Ferreiro Jr., with a home run, Joey Figueroa and Marlon Manresa, with a double, Armando Rojas tallied a double and home run and Raiko Caradad a double and single while Jordan Figueroa singled.
For Paradise, Raiko Alfonso had two hits, and adding hits were Chi Chi Rodriguez, Anthony Rodriguez and Marty Gregurich, who all singled, and Lito Lopez hit a home run.
Rodriguez Cigars 24,
5 Brothers 22
In the battle for first, Rodriguez took a first-inning lead but never were back in front until the seventh and final frame, when they scored six runs and then held 5 Brothers to just four for the victory.
Rolling up five hits for Rodriguez Cigars was Troy Curry with two doubles and a home run, Mikey Abreu doubled, tripled and singled twice, Andrew Rodriguez had two doubles and home run, Kevin Chapman tripled twice and singled, Bobby Lowe contributed three hits, Danny DiFabio homered and singled, Darren Miller double and singled, Will Anderson tripled and singled, Tommy Ruffnauch doubled twice and Garrett Frey reached with a base knock.
Collecting a cycle as part of his 5-for-5 night for 5 Brothers was Oni Ferreiro Jr., while also getting a hit in all five trips to the plate was Sam Calaham, with a triple and home run. Getting two home runs as part of hit four hits was Raiko Caradad, Jordan Figueroa had a three-base hits and three base hits, Lito Solorrus and Armando Rojas both had a two-base hit and two base hits, Joey Figueroa homered and singled, Marlon Manresa doubled and Xavier Perez singled.