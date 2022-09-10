LEFT: The Key West High School swim team worked diligently on the backstroke last week at The College of the Florida Keys Aquatics Center. The Conchs open the season at noon on Saturday, Sept. 10, at home against Archbishop McCarthy.
ABOVE: Now in her 26th season, Key West High swim coach Lori Bosco worked with the Conchs last week at The College of the Florida Keys. At noon on Saturday, Sept. 10, Key West hosts Archbishop McCarthy in the season-opener.
Conchs coach Lori Bosco would never ask her team to do anything she would not do and at poolside last week, Coach Lori Bosco did her 10 pushups after the Conchs were flawless during a practice session. But when there was one miscue, they all had to do 10.
Junior A.J. Smith is very close to breaking the school record in the boys 50-yard freestyle.
RON COOKE/Keys Citizen
Coach Lori Bosco
Key West swimmers worked on their entries, which is critical in gaining the advantage in every race.
As a freshman, Daniella Mikesz qualified for the regional meet in the 100-yard breaststroke and was a member of the girls 200-yard medley relay and 200-yard freestyle relay teams.
When the girls shove off the wall for the backstroke leg of the 200-yard medley relay on Saturday, Aug. 10, against Archbishop McCarthy, it will mark the 26th season for Key West High School swim coach Lori Bosco.
And, it is getting to be a custom to begin the season with the Mavericks, which opened the 2021 campaign at The College of the Florida Keys and was the only team that ventured out of Dade County to compete with the Conchs during the truncated 2019 season.
In that opening meeting in 2021, Bosco got win No. 200 against the Mavericks’ boys team and finished the year with 204.
This season, she has close to 50 swimmers, with 24 on the girls and 24 on the boys squads, which could earn a few more wins by sheer numbers. But, Key West has plenty of talented swimmers coming back.
Bosco said she was blessed with a dedicated group of team leaders especially since she does not have an assistant coach this year.
“It is different without an assistant coach. But I tasked some of my team leaders, some of my seniors are very strong. We’re doing things different, and they’re taking charge,” explained Bosco. “I have them leading warmups and stretching, and they know exactly want to do. It’s working out really well. I’ve got a lot of good leaders.”
Leading the way for the boys team is senior John Searcy, who qualified for the 2021 regional meet in the 100-yard backstroke.
“John’s very strong, one of our strongest and he’s a good team leader as well. Also, junior A.J. Smith made it to regionals in the sprints (50- and 100-yard freestyle). I think he can beat the school record 21:42 in the 50-free held Cruse Sweeney. A.J. finished with a low-22 time so I’m looking for great things from him.”
Bosco said senior twin brothers Lucas and Marcos Montiel, along with senior Jonathan Gvili, who was the Citizen All-Monroe County Boys Soccer Player of the Year, will be an integral part of the boys squad.
“The twins Lucas and Marcos are back and strong. Marcos is a distance swimmer, 200- and 500-yard freestyle, and Lucas is a sprinter and breaststroker,” said Bosco. “Yoni (Gvili) is such a natural athlete; he knows competition and won some big races last year in the breaststroke and 100 free.”
The Lady Conchs have some experienced swimmers who have a real chance to make it deep into the postseason. Sophomore Daniella Mikesz was the lone individual swimmer who qualified for regionals in the breaststroke. Bosco said she expects big things from her this season.
Senior Isabella Johnson made it to the regionals in the girls 200-yard medley and 200-yard freestyle relays with a specialty in the breaststroke said the coach but will swim where ever needed.
“Serena Sander one of our backstrokers and 500 free is back, Katelyn Noss went to regionals in relays and back. Junior Siarah Singh wanted to swim this year so I’m teaching her all the strokes because you never know where their passion lies.”
Bosco said she has one of the largest incoming freshmen classes with experience from the Bone Island Swim Club.
“Colbie Turner’s older sister, Katie, made it to the regionals. The girls are learning the ropes, tweaking their strokes,” explained the coach.
After the Archbishop meet on Saturday, Key West tentatively travels up the Keys with a dual meet against Coral Shores then welcomes a very strong Wellington High School back home and will make it a tri-meet with South Dade.
“Wellington is such a bigger school, but it’s really nice because it makes our team get up and race, especially the boys. They want to get their personal bests. It is going to be a big meet with South Dade and a nice tri-meet. Wellington overwhelms us a bit but hopefully, we can get wins over South Dade,” said Bosco, joking about her next 100. “It’s going to take a while because we don’t have as many meets. But a win is one step closer.”