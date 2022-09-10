When the girls shove off the wall for the backstroke leg of the 200-yard medley relay on Saturday, Aug. 10, against Archbishop McCarthy, it will mark the 26th season for Key West High School swim coach Lori Bosco.

And, it is getting to be a custom to begin the season with the Mavericks, which opened the 2021 campaign at The College of the Florida Keys and was the only team that ventured out of Dade County to compete with the Conchs during the truncated 2019 season.

